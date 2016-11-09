Nikki Sixx doesn't wash his hands after using the bathroom

Nikki Sixx has revealed that he never washes his hands after using the bathroom.

The former Motley Crue bassist and Sixx AM mainman says he washes his hands before peeing to void getting germs on his “junk.”

Sixx tells Jenn Marino on his own Sixx Sense podcast: “My thing is this, and you have to be honest with me and tell me I’m right – wash your hands before, because you don’t wanna get the bacteria all over it.

“I don’t have a problem with my own smell on my hands, but I’m gonna shake a thousand hands a day and then I grab my junk. I’ve got a thousand people’s germs on my junk.

“I don’t want that. My own junk is my own junk, so I don’t wash afterwards. So if you shake my hand, congratulations.”

Last year, a study revealed that only 66% of Americans wash their hands after using the bathroom, according to PR News Wire.

This week, Sixx AM made their song Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) available to stream.

It’s the lead track from their fifth studio album Prayers For The Blessed, which is out on November 18. The track followed the video for We Will Not Go Quietly, which launched last month.

Sixx AM: Prayers For The Blessed tracklist

Barbarians (Prayers For The Blessed) We Will Not Go Quietly Wolf At Your Door Maybe It’s Time The Devil’s Coming Catacombs That’s Gonna Leave a Scar Without You Suffocate Riot In My Head Helicopters

