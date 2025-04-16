ZZ Top add yet more dates to ever-expanding Elevation tour as Frank Beard continues to miss dates

Texan boogie legends ZZ Top have added another run of shows to their 2025 schedule. The latest additions to the band's Elevation tour kick off on August 10 at the Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln, NE, and wrap up at The Mill in Terra Haute, IN, on October 10.

The current lineup of ZZ Top sees Billy Gibbons and Elwood Francis, who took over from late bassist Dusty Hill in 2021, joined by drummer John Douglas, who is filling in for founding drummer Frank Beard. Beard stepped away from the tour last month to attend to unspecified health issues.

Douglas, like Francis, was a long-time member of ZZ Top's crew before stepping into the spotlight. He also stood in for Beard when he underwent an emergency appendectomy in Paris in 2002. No date has been set for Beard's return.

A presale for the new shows begins this Thursday (April 17) at 10 a.m. local time, using the code DANCE. ZZ Top's next show is at the North Bendigo Jockey Club in Australia on April 26. Full dates below.

ZZ Top: Elevation tour 2025

Apr 26: North Bendigo Bendingo Jockey Club, Australia

Apr 27: Mornington Mornington Racecourse, Australia

Apr 29: Adelaide AEC Arena, Australia

May 01: Perth Langley Park, Australia

May 03: Hunter Valley Roche Estate, Australia

May 04: Wollongong Stuart Park Wollongong, Australia

May 07: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

May 10: Brisbane Sandstone Point Hotel, Australia

May 11: Brisbane Sandstone Point Hotel, Australia

May 13: Sydney ICC Sydney Theatre, Australia

May 17: Australiackland Spark Arena, New Zealand

May 18: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand

Jun 01: Victoria Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, BC

Jun 03: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC

Jun 04: Tsuut'ina Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, AB

Jun 06: Enoch River Cree Resort & Casino, AB

Jun 07: Saskatoon SaskTel Centre, SK

Jun 08: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB

Jun 10: Moorhead Bluestone Amphitheater, MN

Jun 12: Wait Park The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheater, MN

Jun 13: Carlton Black Bear Casino Resort, MN

Jun 14: Davenport Rhythm City Casino Event Center, IA

Jun 18: Windsor Caesars Windsor, ON

Jun 20: Pickering Pickering Casino Resort, ON

Jun 21: Toronto The Great Canadian Theatre, ON

Jun 22: Hamilton First Ontario Centre, ON

Jun 25: Laval Place Bell, QC

Jun 26: Quebec Agora Du Port Du Quebec, QC

Jun 27: Moncton Casino New Brunswick, NB

Aug 02: Sioux City Hard Rock Sioux City, IA

Aug 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 06: Salina Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, KS

Aug 07: Washington Town & Country Fair, MO

Aug 08: Arcadia Ashley for the Arts, WI

Aug 10: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater, NE

Aug 13: Salt Lake City Red Butte Concert Series, UT

Aug 14: Pocattello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheater, ID

Aug 17: Eugene The Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 22: Coquitlam Great Canadian Casino Vancouver, BC

Aug 23: Richmond River Rock Casino, BC

Aug 24: Auburn Muckleshoot Casino Resort, WA

Aug 26: Troutdale Edgefield Amphitheater, OR

Aug 28: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Aug 29: Murphys Ironstone Amphitheater, CA

Aug 30: Costa Mesa OC Fair & Event Center, CA

Sep 03: Midland Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, TX

Sep 07: Tuscaloosa Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater, AL

Sep 11: Selbyville Freeman Arts Pavilion, DE

Sep 13: Asbury Park Sea Hear Now Festival, NJ

Sep 17: New York Beacon Theater, NY

Sep 19: Danville The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia, VA

Sep 21: Bethlehem Wind Creek Event Center, PA

Sep 23: Binghamton Visions Memorial Arena, NY

Sep 24: Albany Palace Theatre, NY

Sep 26: Providence Veteran's Memorial Auditorium, RI

Sep 27: Hampton Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Sep 28: West Springfield The Big E Arena, MA

Oct 02: Barco Morris Farm, NC

Oct 03: Winnsboro Field and Stream Music Fest, SC

Oct 05: Athens The Classic Center, GA

Oct 07: Knoxville The Tennessee Theatre, TN

Oct 09: Northfield MGM Northfield Park, OH

Oct 10: Terra Haute The Mill, IN

Tickets for the previously announced shows are available now.