Bryan Adams announces mammoth North American tour schedule with Pat Benatar and The Sheepdogs

Bryan Adams has announced the North American leg of his Roll With The Punches tour.

The Canadian leg of the schedule begins at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC, on September 11 and wraps up on October 15 at the Mary Brown’s Centre in St. John's. Adams then heads south for the first of his US dates at the Mohegan Arena in Uncasville, CT, on October 25, and brings things to a giddy climax on November 26 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour," says Adams. "We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

Support duties on the Canadian dates will be shared between fellow Canadians The Sheepdogs and Amanda Marshall, while Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will open the US shows.

Presales will begin on April 29 at 10am local time, with the general sale kicking off at the same time on May 2.

The North American dates are in addition to Adams' ongoing European schedule, which includes a run of Bare Bones acoustic shows with pianist Gary Breit, before the European leg of the Roll With The Punches tour begins in the UK next month. Full dates below.

Tickets for previously announced shows are on sakle now.

Bryan Adams: The Bares Bones Tour

Apr 25: Inverness, Empire Theatre, UK

Apr 27: Skopje Jane Sandanski Arena, Northern Macedonia

Apr 28: Belgrade MTS DVORANA, Serbia

Apr 29: Sofia Bulgaria Concert Hall, Bulgaria

Apr 30: Bucharest Sala Palatului, Romania

May 02: Tirana Palace of Congress, Albania

Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches Tour 2025

May 08: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 10: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 11: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

May 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 15: London The O2, UK

May 16: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

May 17: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

May 20: Dublin 3Arena, IRELAND

May 21: Belfast The SSE Arena, UK

May 23: Dublin 3Arena, IRELAND

Jun 04: Alicante Area 12, Spain

Jun 06: Pamplona Navarra Arena, Spain

Jun 07: Avila Musicos en la Naturaleza 2025, Spain

Jun 08: Merida Teatro Romando de Merida, Spain

Jun 10: Malaga Auditorio Cortijo de Torres, Spain

Jun 12: Santiago O Son de Camiño Festival, Spain

Jun 14: Sierre Sierre Blues Festival, Switzerland

Jun 18: Alesund SBM Arena, Norway

Jun 20: Oslo Grefsenkollen, Norway

Jun 22: Olpe Biggesee Open Air, Germany

Jun 24: Tilburg Spoorpark Live, Netherlands

Jun 25: Monchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

Jun 27: Kunzelsau Wurth Open Air, Germany

Jun 28: Werchter TWC Festival, Belgium

Jun 29: Uelzen Open R Festival, Germany

Jul 01: Kestenholz St. Peter at Sunset, Switzerland

Jul 02: Fulda Domplatz, Germany

Jul 04: Rattvik Dalhalla, Sweden

Jul 05: Toreboda Torebodafestivalen, Sweden

Jul 06: Helsingborg Sofiero Slott, Sweden

Jul 25: Pompeii Anfiteatro Scavi Di Pompei, Italy

Jul 27: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 29: Pula Pula Arena, Croatia

Jul 30: Bratislava Nepala Arena, Slovakia

Jul 31: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Aug 01: Hradec Kralove 360 Park, Czechia

Aug 02: Klam Clam Castle, Austria

Aug 03: Schwetzingen Schlosspark, Germany

Aug 05: Halle PeiBnitzinsel, Germany

Aug 06: Kuchwaldwiese Chemnitz, Germany

Aug 08: Copenhagen Tivoli, Denmark

Aug 09: Copenhagen Tivoli, Denmark

Aug 12: Oulu Hall, Finalnd

Aug 13: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Aug 14: Tallinn Tallinna Lauluvaljak, Estonia

Sep 11: Kamloops Sandman Centre, BC *

Sep 12: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC *

Sep 13: Victoria Save On Foods Memorial Centre, BC *

Sep 23: Prince George CN Centre, BC *

Sep 24: Kelowna Prospera Place, BC +

Sep 26: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB +

Sep 27: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB *

Sep 28: Regina Brandt Centre, SK *

Sep 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Centre, MB *

Oct 02: St. Catharines Meridian Centre, ON *

Oct 03: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON*

Oct 04: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON*

Oct 05: Windsor Caesars, ON*

Oct 07: Peterborough Peterborough Memorial Centre, ON *

Oct 08: Montreal Bell Centre, QC*

Oct 09: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC*

Oct 11: Moncton Avenir Centre, NB *

Oct 12: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, NS *

Oct 15: St. John's Mary Brown’s Centre, NL*

Oct 25: Uncasville Mohegan Arena, CT ^

Oct 26: Boston TD Garden, MA ^

Oct 29: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA ^

Oct 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY ^

Nov 01: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH ^

Nov 02: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA ^

Nov 03: Roset Allstate Arena, IL ^

Nov 05: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC ^

Nov 06: Duluth Gas South Arena, GA ^

Nov 07: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN ^

Nov 09: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL ^

Nov 10: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL ^

Nov 13: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX ^

Nov 15: Phoenix PHX Arena, AZ ^

Nov 16: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA ^

Nov 18: Los AngelesKia Forum, CA ^

Nov 19: San Jose SAP Center, CA ^

Nov 21: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA ^

Nov 22: Portland Moda Center, OR ^

Nov 24: Denver Ball Arena, CO ^

Nov 26: Minneapolis Target Center, MN ^

* With The Sheepdogs

^ With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

+ With Amanda Marshall