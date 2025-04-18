"Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy. Tell your mates. Tell your mum." The Darkness announce North American tour in typically low-key fashion

The Darkness have announced a lengthy North American tour stretching from the summer to winter.



The opening leg of the tour will see Justin Hawkins' band grace the Rocklahoma festival in Pryor, Oklahoma on August 29, and run through to September 21 at the Agora Theatre and Ballroom in Cleveland, Ohio. The concluding section of the Lowestoft quartet's trek will commence on November 7 at the Warehouse Live Midtown in Houston, Texas and conclude on November 22 at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, Colorado.



In a statement announcing their schedule, the band say: "The Darkness are bringing our dreams of rock 'n' roll rampage back to the USA and Canada later this year, and we're gonna spread it thick on your toast! Peanut butter & jelly, maple syrup, or lovers of marmite — you are ALL welcome!

"Expect glorious spectacles of foot-stomping, guitar-wailing and face-melting, high-octane joy.

"Tell your mates. Tell your mum. The Darkness are coming!"

The Darkness North American Tour 2025

Aug 29: Rocklahoma festival, OH

Aug 30: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

Aug 31: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN



Sep 02: Atlanta, Masquerade - Heaven Stage, GA

Sep 03: Huntsville Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall, AL

Sep. 05: Norfolk The NorVa, VA

Sep. 06: Richmond The National, VA

Sep 07: Washington DC Lincoln Theatre

Sep 09: Allentown Archer Music Hall, PA

Sep 10: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Sep 12: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, Canada

Sep 13: Kitchener Elements, Canda

Sep 14: Montréal Club Soda, Canada

Sep 16: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Sep 17: Detroit Saint Andrew's Hall, MI

Sep 19: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Sep 20: Milwaukee The Rave/Eagles Club, WI

Sep 21: Cleveland Agora Theatre and Ballroom, OH



Nov 07: Houston Warehouse Live Midtown, TX

Nov 08: Austin Emo's, TX

Nov 09: Dallas The Echo Lounge & Music Hall, TX

Nov 12: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Nov 13: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Nov 15: Boise Knitting Factory Concert House, ID

Nov 17: Portland Revolution Hall, OR

Nov 18: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Nov 19: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Nov 21: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Nov 22: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

The Darkness' new album Dreams On Toast became their highest-charting record in the UK since their hugely successful debut Permission To Land when it entered the UK charts at number 2 earlier this month.



Thanking their fans, the band said: “This is a huge achievement, and it simply wouldn’t have happened without the love, loyalty and downright heroic support of you lot. So many of you went above and beyond - buying multiple formats, spreading the word, and generally being absolute legends.

“It might not be the top spot we were aiming for, but we’re incredibly proud of this album and of everything it represents. Thank you for keeping the flame of rock and roll burning bright. We are The Darkness. And so are you.”