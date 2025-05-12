Punk legends the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter add dates to North American tour

Earlier today the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter were confirmed for the CBGB Festival, a new one-day event scheduled for September 27, and now they've added more shows to their North American tour.

In addition to the Brooklyn event – where they'll be joined by Iggy Pop, The Damned, Melvins, Jack White and more – the revived Sex Pistols franchise will appear at Chicago's Riotfest on September 19, The Stage at Suffolk Downs in Boston, MA, on September 25, and at The Pearl in Las Vegas, NV, on October 17.

“I think everybody needs this band right now," Frank Carter told ABC News when the original dates were announced. "I think the world needs this band right now. And I think definitely America is screaming out for a band like the Sex Pistols.”

“At the end of the day, we’re living in a really, really difficult time. So not only do people want to come and just be entertained, they want to enjoy themselves. Punk is an energetic music. It’s one where you can go and vent and let your hair down, hopefully in a safe manner. Fingers crossed, no bottles or pigs' hooves.”

Carter's "pigs' hooves" comment was a reference to the opening show of the tour, at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, where the quartet had pigs' hooves and bottles thrown at them by unappreciative local cowboys on their first, ill-fated US tour in January 1978.

The Sex Pistols will perform their Never Mind the Bollocks album in full on the tour, as well as other highlights from their brief but groundbreaking recording career. Public tickets for Boston, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas go on sale this Friday at 10am local time.

Sex Pistols & Frank Carter North American tour

Sep 16: Dallas Longhorn Ballroom, TX

Sep 19: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 23: Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

Sep 25: Boston The Stage at Suffolk Downs, MA

Sep 26: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Sep 27: Brooklyn CBGB Festival, NY

Sep 30: Montreal Mtelus, QC

Oct 01: Toronto History, ON

Oct 03: Cleveland Agora Theatre, OH

Oct 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Oct 07: Minneapolis Fillmore, MN

Oct 10: Denver Mission Ballroom, CA

Oct 13: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 15: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Oct 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct. 17: Las Vegas The Pearl, NV

