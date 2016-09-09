Red Hot Chili Peppers launch Go Robot video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a video for their track Go Robot, which sees them spoofing classic disco movie Saturday Night Fever.

Anthony Kiedis returns to near-nakedness for the track from latest album The Getaway, which was launched in June.

Ahead of its release, the frontman revealed the band had scrapped their first attempt at the follow-up to 2011’s I’m With You after hiring Danger Mouse as producer.

Kiedis said in May: “We wrote 20 to 30 songs and it was all ready to go. Then Flea went snowboarding and broke his arm real bad.

“When the dust settled, Danger Mouse emerged and said, ‘Let’s go make a record.’ We were like, ‘Great, we have all these songs!’ He was like, ‘Leave those there. Let’s go write new songs in the studio.’ So the process began over again.

“The only way we saw this working was to trust him – get rid of our old ideas and our old way of doing things.”

Bassist Flea said in June that he’d feared his accident had ended his career, adding: “I was snowboarding with Anthony and we ran into Lars Ulrich. I said to Lars, ‘We should take a picture of one of us lying in the snow, all misshapen and stuff, and trick our management company that one of us broke our leg.’

“We were laughing about it – and literally 40 seconds later I just wiped out so bad.”

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently touring Europe. They return to the UK in December, with support from Babymetal.

Sep 10: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Sep 13: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Sep 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Sep 27: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Sep 28: Madrid Barclaycard Centre, Spain

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 02: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Oct 05: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 06: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 08: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Oct 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 11: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Oct 13: Montpellier parks And Suites Arena, France

Oct 15: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 16: Morangis Accor Hotels Arena, France

Oct 18: Paris Accor Hotels Arena, France

Nov 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 03: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Nov 06: Merksem Sportpaleis, Belgium

Nov 08: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 09: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 11: Belval Rockhal, Luxembourg

Nov 16: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Nov 17: Hannover TUI Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Dec 05: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 11: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Dec 14: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 15: Manchester Arena, UK

