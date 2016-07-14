Red Fang detail 4th album Only Ghosts

Red Fang have revealed details of their upcoming fourth album.

It’ll be titled Only Ghosts and will launch on October 14 via Relapse Records.

It was produced by Ross Robinson and mixed by Joe Baressi – and bassist Aaron Beam tells Revolver Magazine that Robinson encouraged the band to take a different approach to the recording process.

Beam reports: “He really digs into the meaning behind the songs so that when you’re recording, you’re doing it with conviction and purpose. It’s less about the little technical things.

“He’s more concerned with getting a performance and focusing on what you’re trying to give the world by making this music in the first place.”

In addition, Red Fang have released a stream of album track Flies. Listen to it below.

Only Ghosts is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles via Relapse Records and they’ll head out on a European tour in September with Torche.

Red Fang's Only Ghosts artwork

Red Fang Only Ghosts tracklist

Flies Cut It Short Flames No Air Shadows Not For You The Smell Of The Sound The Deep I Am A Ghost Living In Lye

Red Fang 2016 European tour

Sep 26: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Sep 27: London Koko, UK

Sep 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Sep 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

Sep 30: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 02: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow Garage, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Oct 05: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Oct 07: Athens Desert Fest, Greece

Oct 09: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 10: Munich Strom, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene Wien, Austria

Oct 12: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Oct 13: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Oct 15: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Oct 16: Hamburg Markethalle, Germany

Oct 18: Odense Posten, Denmark

Oct 19: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 20: Stockholm Debaser Medis, Sweden

Oct 21: Malmo KB, Sweden

Oct 22: Munster Skater’s Place, Germany

Oct 23: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Oct 24: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

