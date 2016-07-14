Poison’s Rikki Rockett: I’m cancer free

Poison drummer Rikki Rockett has reported he’s free of cancer after undergoing a programme of experimental treatment.

He’d been fighting a tumour on his tongue since June last year, and later reported it had returned despite nine rounds of chemotherapy and 35 rounds of radiotherapy.

But after being accepted for the experiment at UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, he says the tumour has completely gone.

Rockett, 54, has posted a picture of himself with the center’s Dr Ezra Cohen, saying: “Because of this man, I am cancer free!”

The drummer recently told how he’d retained an upbeat attitude, saying: “I was doing everything I could to think positive – that I was going to get on the trial.”

Poison put their future plans on hold while Rockett continued treatment. Frontman Bret Michaels said in April: “I’m hoping in the very near future we go out there and do some amazing shows together.”

