"The noise is deafening. The whole hotel shakes. It’s very frightening." Asia guitarist John Mitchell caught up in Middle East conflict

Asia guitarist John Mitchell (also known for his work with It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost*, Arena and more) has been speaking to Prog from Dubai, where he has been caught up in the conflict between the US and Israel and Iran.

The guitarist had been on vacation in the popular holiday destination when the conflict began on Saturday and soon the region came under fire as Iran hit back at Gulf states. He is currently among approximately 100,000 UK citizens in the region.

"We are experiencing random barrages of missiles and drones - often in the morning and after dusk," Mitchell tells Prog. "When intercepted, the noise is absolutely deafening and the whole hotel shakes. It’s very frightening.

"I’m sequestered in a hotel on The Palm in Dubai. Under the advice of the government, we have been told to stay in place and not venture outdoors."

When asked how he was bearing up, Mitchell replied, "I’m feeling really quite anxious. Whilst today things have settled somewhat, I think things may well escalate over the coming days.

"I'm doing my best to complete Amazon Prime video, reading, doing crosswords and ridiculous games of I Spy."

Although the government are looking to evacuate British citizens, the continued escalation of the conflict is making the whole process difficult.

"I've no idea when we can leave," he says. "Information is very thin on the ground. I had considered going rogue, hiring a car and driving to Oman and trying to get a plane home from there. But then Oman was targeted with missiles - as have all the Arab countries. There is no easy way to escape from here. We just have to be patient."

Asked how the whole affair was impacting his current musical activity, Mitchell adds, "There are a number of things which I need to attend to upon my return .. but nothing which can’t wait."