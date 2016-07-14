Dan Reed Network release video for The Brave

Dan Reed Network have released a video for their track The Brave with TeamRock.

The song features on the band’s album Fight Another Day, which was released last month via Frontiers Records. It’s their first studio release since 1991’s The Heat.

Mainman Reed said of the material: “The band and I thought it would be a great experiment and interesting challenge to revisit what endeared the band to so many back in the day and deliver a rock record with funk and soul elements, strong melodies, but this time around incorporate even edgier lyrics while not losing sight that this release needed to be uplifting, infectious, and most of all, powerful when performed live.”

The band previously issued a video for the track Divided and will announce a UK tour in September.

Fight Another Day artwork

Dan Reed Network Fight Another Day tracklist