Red Fang release Fraggle Rock tune

Red Fang have released their Fraggle Rock-inspired track titled Why?
It originally appeared on tribute album Shine On which was dedicated to the 80’s children’s show. But they’ve now issued a stream of the track to tie in with their upcoming US tour.
And they’ve announced they’ll release the song on 7-inch vinyl on October 3, backed with a cover of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.
It’ll be issued on limited-edition coloured vinyl and is now available to pre-order.
They released two-track EP via TeamRock last summer and they’ll begin their run of dates in Missoula on September 30.
Red Fang tour dates
Sep 30: Missoula The Palace Lounge, MT
Oct 01: Billings Pub Station, MT
Oct 02: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT
Oct 03: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO
Oct 05: Kansas City Riot Room, MO
Oct 06: St Louis Firebird, MO
Oct 07: Chicago Subterranean, IL
Oct 09: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA
Oct 10: New York Palisades, NY
Oct 11: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA
Oct 13: Raleigh Kings, NC
Oct 14: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Oct 16: New Orleans Siberia, LA
Oct 17: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX
Oct 18: Austin Mohawk, TX
Oct 19: Houston Warehouse Studio, TX
Oct 21: Albuquerque launchpad, NM
Oct 22: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ
Oct 23: San Diego Casbah, CA
Oct 24: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA
Oct 25: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA