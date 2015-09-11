Red Fang release Fraggle Rock tune

Red Fang have released their Fraggle Rock-inspired track titled Why?

It originally appeared on tribute album Shine On which was dedicated to the 80’s children’s show. But they’ve now issued a stream of the track to tie in with their upcoming US tour.

And they’ve announced they’ll release the song on 7-inch vinyl on October 3, backed with a cover of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

It’ll be issued on limited-edition coloured vinyl and is now available to pre-order.

They released two-track EP via TeamRock last summer and they’ll begin their run of dates in Missoula on September 30.

Sep 30: Missoula The Palace Lounge, MT

Oct 01: Billings Pub Station, MT

Oct 02: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 03: Fort Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Oct 05: Kansas City Riot Room, MO

Oct 06: St Louis Firebird, MO

Oct 07: Chicago Subterranean, IL

Oct 09: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Oct 10: New York Palisades, NY

Oct 11: Philadelphia Underground Arts, PA

Oct 13: Raleigh Kings, NC

Oct 14: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 16: New Orleans Siberia, LA

Oct 17: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 18: Austin Mohawk, TX

Oct 19: Houston Warehouse Studio, TX

Oct 21: Albuquerque launchpad, NM

Oct 22: Phoenix The Rebel Lounge, AZ

Oct 23: San Diego Casbah, CA

Oct 24: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA

Oct 25: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA