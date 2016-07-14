Jane’s Addiction ‘as great as Guns N’ Roses’ says Perry Farrell

Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has staked his band’s claim to being “as great as Guns N’ Roses” – regardless of lower record sales.

He believes his outfit is equal and perhaps even superior to Axl Rose’s group because they’ve stayed true to the motivation that they began with in 1985.

Farrell tells the Wall Street Journal: “I don’t want to shoot down anything that’s going on today, but to be honest with you, we loved playing music, and it’s an art form.

“We play out these stories, these dramatic tales, in music. That was our main concern, and still is today.

“It wasn’t the hit single. We loved playing music, we loved holding instruments and playing with each other. That was our life.”

He gave up on chasing hit singles at an early stage, he recalls. “My wife said something to me very wise – from time to time I get a little sad and say, ‘I wish we’d sold more records or had more radio airplay.’

“She said, ‘When you’re singing about menage a trois and heroin, you have a limited audience. What do you expect?’”

Farrell continues: “My life is surrounded with great music, great people, who are in it for the right reasons.

“We might not have sold as many records as Guns N’ Roses, but I’d say we’re every bit as great as Guns N’ Roses – some might argue we’re even greater.”

Jane’s Addiction are gearing up for a tour that marks the 25th anniversary of the farewell tour they staged after releasing second album Ritual de lo Habitual in 1990. Farrell reports: “We already started working on some new tracks – but these things aren’t going to super-take-off. We have to finish this 25-year celebration.”

Jane’s Addiction Sterling Spoon tour 2016

Jul 15: Brooklyn Coney Island Amphitheater, NY

Jul 16: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Jul 17: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jul 19: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 20: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 22: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Jul 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Jul 25: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Jul 27: Chicago Metro, IL

Jul 28: Chicago Metro, IL

Jul 30: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Sep 02: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 23: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful, NV

Jane's Addiction: "The first alternative band to break - not Nirvana"

Jane's Addiction man Dave Navarro to be honoured for film about mother's murder