Ray Wilson in video for Makes Me Think Of Home

Ray Wilson has released a video for his track Makes Me Think Of Home.
It’s the title track from the former Genesis frontman’s sixth album, which is released on October 7 (Friday). Makes Me Think Of Home is the follow-up to Song For A Friend, which was issued in June.
The Scottish musician says of the track: “I often reflect on my life in Scotland, as I have lived in Poland for eight years now. I had a basement studio in my home, which I spend years writing in and recording songs and albums.
“The darkness or lack of daylight became almost addictive to me. Day after day, year after year, I would head down there to create music. I didn’t realise it at the time, but it was also sucking the life out of me.
“I needed light and a life, outside this reality. When I came to Poznan, I got a huge apartment with lots of windows and a balcony overlooking a park.
“This song highlights my memories of back home in Scotland and the many fights I had with my own emotions over those years.”
Wilson has also released an EPK (electronic press kit) ahead of the album launch, in which he goes into more detail on the album’s concept.
He discusses the Scottish independence referendum and the recent Brexit referendum.
View both the EPK and the video for Makes Me Think Of Home below.
Ray Wilson Makes Me Think Of Home tracklist
- They Should Never Have Sent You Roses
- The Next Life
- Tennessee Mountains
- Worship The Sun
- Makes Me Think Of Home
- Amen To That
- Anyone Out There
- Don’t Wait For Me
- Calvin And Hobbes
- The Spirit
Ray Wilson remaining 2016 tour dates
Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany
Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany
Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany
Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany
Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany
Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany
Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany
Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany
Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany