Peter Hammill announces live dates for England and Scotland in September and October, his first UK solo shows for seven years

Van der Graaf Generator's Peter Hammill has announced three live dates for England and Scotland for September and October, his first UK solo shows for seven years (Hammill has toured mainland Europe and Japan over the last few years). They include an appearance at London's Royal Festival Hall, the scene of VdGG's celebrated reunion show in May 2006.
Hammill will play Edinburgh's Queen's Hall on September 29, Manchester's RNCM on October 1 and London's London's Royal Festival Hall on October 2.
"Since the last VdGG tour was abruptly curtailed back in 2022 I’ve done solo shows in Italy, Japan and Greece," says Hammill. "So it’s really about time that I played some UK dates - incredibly the last ones were in 2018."
Hammill is currently working on a new solo album, a follow-up to 2021's In Translation. An announcement is expected shortly.
Tickets for all dates go on sale this Friday, July 4 at 10am. A London pre-sale is set for Wednesday at 10am and Manchester for Thursday at the same time.
