Obsidian Kingdom premiere acoustic version of Black Swan with Prog

The original track appeared on their most recent release A Year With No Summer, which was released on Season Of Mist earlier this year. The track is released as part of their This Is Not Session, which the band explain below:

“We are proud to have been invited to perform at the first of the This Is Not session – an audio-visual project that strives to capture the alternative side of diverse music performers, portraying them in the context of different emblematic cultural spaces. An unprecedented experience with a cinematic and intimate perspective.

“The first chapter of this musical journey features us in the Dome and Oval Room of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) in Barcelona, an architectonic jewel built for the International Exhibition of 1929 with an unique performance that takes place in one of the most symbolic spaces of the city.

“The This Is Not project is directed by Ruth Zapater, an audio-visual artist based in Barcelona who has been working in the field of photography since 2009. All of her work is music-related. Official photographer for various festivals and concerts by national and international groups, she currently works as a cinematographer at Iced Dawn Films.”

Watch the video below, and find more about Obsidian Kingdom here.

Video Credits

THIS IS NOT - Obsidian Kingdom

Eaten Roll I and Rider G Omega play ‘Black Swan’ from ‘A Year With No Summer’ at the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) in Barcelona, June 2016.

Directed & Produced by Ruth Zapater

Direction of Photography: Ruth Zapater

Focus & Second camera: Joan Tous

Edited by Ruth Zapater

Location Sound: Pol Fontanals

Mixing & Mastering: ArcticWave Studio by Carlos Dueñas

Production manager: Víctor Gómez

Make up: Sofía Rivero

Special Thanks to:

Charo Canal

Esteban Portero

Cultural Dogs

Sandra Formatger

Paula Sánchez-Valverde