Watch Jinjer’s Tatiana Shmayluk stream a one-take vocal performance of recent song Hedonist

Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk has streamed a one-take vocal performance of her band’s song Hedonist.

The in-studio performance is the latest in a series of viral live sessions that Shamyluk has done over the years, which began with a take on Pisces in 2016 that earned 93 million views and marked the Ukrainian progressive metal band’s breakthrough. A 2019 performance of Judgement (& Punishment) found similar success, having amassed 11 million views.

Hedonist is a deep cut on Jinjer’s latest album Duél, which came out in February via Napalm Records. Reviewing the album for Metal Hammer, journalist Dannii Leivers awarded it four stars.

She wrote: “Jinjer’s monstrous groove-tech sound is instantly recognisable. But if [2021 album] Wallflowers saw them eschew the whirlwind chaos of their earlier albums – where progressive metal clashed impulsively with jazz, prog and metalcore for something more refined – Duél is a darker, less immediate beast.”

The new video precedes a stacked 2025-to-2026 touring schedule for Jinjer. The band will soon join Babymetal’s North American tour (which also features Indian nu metal trio Bloodywood as a support act), starting with the July 6 date at Saint Louis Music Park in St Louis, Missouri. They’ll stay on the tour until it wraps up on July 23.

Jinjer will return to North America in the autumn, supporting Trivium for a series of dates and being joined by UK up-and-comers Heriot.

The band will then headline an extensive run of their own across the UK and Europe from January to March. See their live plans for the European tour below.

JINJER - Hedonist - Tatiana Shmayluk - One Take Vocal Performance - YouTube Watch On

Jan 23: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Jan 24: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Jan 25: Brussels AB Brussels, Belgium

Jan 27: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Jan 28: Dublin Olympia, Ireland

Jan 29: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Jan 30: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jan 31: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Feb 02: Paris L'Olympia, France

Feb 03: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Feb 04: Toulouse Bikini, France

Feb 07: Madrid Wagon, Spain

Feb 08: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Feb 11: Zurich X‑tra, Switzerland

Feb 12: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Feb 13: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 14: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Feb 16: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Feb 17: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Feb 19: Prague Sasazu, Czech Republic

Feb 20: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Feb 21: Berlin Astra, Germany

Feb 22: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 24: Helsinki Kulttuuritalo, Finland

Feb 25: Tampere Tavara Asema, Finland

Feb 27: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Feb 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Mar 01: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany