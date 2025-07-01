Roger Waters shares new live clip of Is This the Life We Really Want?

Roger Waters has shared a new live video of him performing the title track of his 2017 solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?.

The new clip is taken from Waters' upcoming film, This Is Not A Drill - Live From Prague The Movie, which will be released in cinemas worldwide through Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision beginning on 23 July.

The new film, presented in 8K, captures Waters' This Is Not A Drill tour, billed as his “first ever Farewell Tour”, at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic on May 25 in 2023. The tour was dubbed as attack on "corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive and is dedicated to our brothers and sisters all over the world who are engaged in the existential battle for the soul of humanity”.

The film features 20 classic Pink Floyd and Waters solo songs, including: Us & Them, Comfortably Numb, Wish You Were Here as well as a brand new song, The Bar.

The accompanying music will be released on Legacy Recordings, the catalogue division of Sony Music Entertainment, on August 1, and will see the performance presented as a 4 LP set, Blu-ray, a 2 CD set, on DVD and as Digital Audio.

Tickets for This Is Not A Drill - Live From Prague The Movie will go on sale from June 12.

Get tickets.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pre-order This Is Not A Drill - Live from Prague.