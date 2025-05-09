Steve Hackett announces The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall double live album

Steve Hackett celebrates the 50th anniversary of Genesis's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway with new live album in July

Steve Hackett onstage
(Image credit: Mariano Regidor/Redferns via Getty Images)

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will release new live album, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, through InsideOut Music on July 11.

The new double album captures Hackett and his live band; Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Craig Blundell (drums), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Rob Townsend (saxophone, flute, percussion), at London's presitigoious Royal Albert Hall in October 2024 on their tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

On the night in question Hackett and band were also joined by an array of special guests: Ray Wilson, Steve Rothery, Amanda Lehmann and John Hackett.

“I’m proud of the live release from an extraordinary evening highlighting The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary at the iconic Royal Albert Hall," says Hackett.

"I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable. It is my favourite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric… I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colours!”

The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.

The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and& bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

Steve Hackett

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall
1. People of the Smoke
2. Circo Inferno
3. These Passing Clouds
4. The Devil’s Cathedral
5. Every Day
6. Hands Of the Priestess
7. A Tower Struck Down
8. Low Notes And High Hopes
9. Camino Royale
10. Shadow Of The Hierophant
11. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway
12. Fly On A Windshield
13. Broadway Melody Of 1974

14. Hairless Heart
15. Carpet Crawlers
16. The Chamber Of 32 Doors
17. Lilywhite Lilith
18. The Lamia
19. It
20. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
21. The Cinema Show
22. Aisle Of Plenty
23. Firth Of Fifth
24. Los Endos
25. An Interview with Steve Hackett

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.

