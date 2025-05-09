Steve Hackett announces The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall double live album

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will release new live album, The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall, through InsideOut Music on July 11.

The new double album captures Hackett and his live band; Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Craig Blundell (drums), Nad Sylvan (vocals) and Rob Townsend (saxophone, flute, percussion), at London's presitigoious Royal Albert Hall in October 2024 on their tour celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Genesis album The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.

On the night in question Hackett and band were also joined by an array of special guests: Ray Wilson, Steve Rothery, Amanda Lehmann and John Hackett.

“I’m proud of the live release from an extraordinary evening highlighting The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary at the iconic Royal Albert Hall," says Hackett.

"I was so happy to revisit the Lamb on tour. The Royal Albert Hall evening was particularly memorable. It is my favourite London venue and the atmosphere there that night was absolutely electric… I was really pleased that everyone in the band and the performing guests pulled it off with flying colours!”

The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall has been mixed by Grammy-award winning engineer Chris Lord-Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound, while the night was filmed by longtime collaborator Paul M Green.

The new album is available as a special edition 2CD+Blu-ray digipak which includes 5.1 Surround Sound and& bonus interview content. The vinyl arrives as a deluxe 4LP 180g box set, including 12-page LP-size booklet featuring photos from the evening. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Steve Hackett: The Lamb Stands Up Live At The Royal Albert Hall

1. People of the Smoke

2. Circo Inferno

3. These Passing Clouds

4. The Devil’s Cathedral

5. Every Day

6. Hands Of the Priestess

7. A Tower Struck Down

8. Low Notes And High Hopes

9. Camino Royale

10. Shadow Of The Hierophant

11. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

12. Fly On A Windshield

13. Broadway Melody Of 1974

14. Hairless Heart

15. Carpet Crawlers

16. The Chamber Of 32 Doors

17. Lilywhite Lilith

18. The Lamia

19. It

20. Dancing With The Moonlit Knight

21. The Cinema Show

22. Aisle Of Plenty

23. Firth Of Fifth

24. Los Endos

25. An Interview with Steve Hackett