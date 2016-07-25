Ray Wilson insists he’d lose money playing UK shows

Ray Wilson says he’d “lose a bunch of money” if he were to play shows back in the UK.

The former Genesis frontman, who lives in Poland and plays shows across Europe “every single weekend,” says he’s “too busy” to return to his homeland – and he doesn’t feel pressured to either.

He tells Prog: “I get countless emails about this, but what’s the point? I’d lose a bunch of money bringing my band and all the production here to play a small audience.

“I’d maybe lose a couple of thousand bucks. Why would I do that? It’s not as if I haven’t played all over the UK. I don’t need to do that again to be happy.”

Wilson continues: “I’m glad to guest with Steve Hackett at the Albert Hall, things like that, but when I started building my solo career after Stiltskin and Genesis, my main goal was to keep control of my destiny. I’d had the rollercoaster rides, the success. I didn’t need to be no.1 because I had been.”

He reports that he has nothing to prove after his time with Genesis and adds: “I had the dream. It had been reality for me. I took risks, I run everything through my own money now, and now I can enjoy what I do. I don’t want a Ferrari. I have everything I need to do my job and that’s it.”

Ray Wilson will launch his sixth album Makes Me Think Of Home on October 7. Further release details will be revealed in due course.

He also has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of latest album Song For A Friend, which was issued last month.

The full interview with Wilson features in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany

Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany

Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany

Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany

Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany

Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany

Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany

Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany

Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany

Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany

