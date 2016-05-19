Trending

Ray Wilson releases Song For A Friend video

By News  

Exclusive: Former Genesis man Ray Wilson launches promo for title track from upcoming album

Ray Wilson
A still from the video

Former Genesis frontman Ray Wilson has premiered the video of the title track of his latest album with Prog.

He’ll release Song For A Friend on June 3 via Jaggy Polski – his first studio album since 2013’s Chasing Rainbows. Wilson previously issued a video for Not Long Till Springtime.

Wilson tells Prog: “We filmed this in Poland – Steve Wilson, Mario Kossel, Kool Lycek, Uwe Metzler and myself sit down and enjoy the music.

“The song celebrates the life of a dear friend who is now at peace.”

Wilson has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of Song For A Friend, which is available for pre-order via iTunes.

Ray Wilson: Song For A Friend tracklist

  1. Old Book On The Shelf
  2. Over My Dead Body
  3. Cold Light Of The Day
  4. Song For A Friend
  5. How Long Is Too Long
  6. Not Long Till Springtime
  7. Backseat Driving
  8. Parallel Souls
  9. Tried And Failed
  10. High Hopes

Ray Wilson 2016 tour dates

May 21: Koszalin Tereny Podozynkowe, Poland
Jun 10: Schafstedt Kerzhenhof, Germany
Jul 16: Bad Durrheim Rathausplatz, Germany
Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany
Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany
Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany
Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany
Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany
Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany
Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany
Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany
Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany
Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany
Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany
Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany