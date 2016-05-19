Ray Wilson releases Song For A Friend video

Former Genesis frontman Ray Wilson has premiered the video of the title track of his latest album with Prog.
He’ll release Song For A Friend on June 3 via Jaggy Polski – his first studio album since 2013’s Chasing Rainbows. Wilson previously issued a video for Not Long Till Springtime.
Wilson tells Prog: “We filmed this in Poland – Steve Wilson, Mario Kossel, Kool Lycek, Uwe Metzler and myself sit down and enjoy the music.
“The song celebrates the life of a dear friend who is now at peace.”
Wilson has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of Song For A Friend, which is available for pre-order via iTunes.
Ray Wilson: Song For A Friend tracklist
- Old Book On The Shelf
- Over My Dead Body
- Cold Light Of The Day
- Song For A Friend
- How Long Is Too Long
- Not Long Till Springtime
- Backseat Driving
- Parallel Souls
- Tried And Failed
- High Hopes
Ray Wilson 2016 tour dates
May 21: Koszalin Tereny Podozynkowe, Poland
Jun 10: Schafstedt Kerzhenhof, Germany
Jul 16: Bad Durrheim Rathausplatz, Germany
Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany
Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany
Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany
Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany
Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany
Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany
Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany
Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany
Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany
Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany
Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany
Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany
Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany
Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands
Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany
Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany
Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany
Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany