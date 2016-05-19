Ray Wilson releases Song For A Friend video

A still from the video

Former Genesis frontman Ray Wilson has premiered the video of the title track of his latest album with Prog.

He’ll release Song For A Friend on June 3 via Jaggy Polski – his first studio album since 2013’s Chasing Rainbows. Wilson previously issued a video for Not Long Till Springtime.

Wilson tells Prog: “We filmed this in Poland – Steve Wilson, Mario Kossel, Kool Lycek, Uwe Metzler and myself sit down and enjoy the music.

“The song celebrates the life of a dear friend who is now at peace.”

Wilson has a number of live dates planned throughout the rest of 2016 in support of Song For A Friend, which is available for pre-order via iTunes.

Ray Wilson: Song For A Friend tracklist

Old Book On The Shelf Over My Dead Body Cold Light Of The Day Song For A Friend How Long Is Too Long Not Long Till Springtime Backseat Driving Parallel Souls Tried And Failed High Hopes

May 21: Koszalin Tereny Podozynkowe, Poland

Jun 10: Schafstedt Kerzhenhof, Germany

Jul 16: Bad Durrheim Rathausplatz, Germany

Sep 23: Zwickau Alter Gasometer, Germany

Sep 30: Bad Homburg Kongress Zentrum, Germany

Oct 01: Altes Lager Das Haus, Germany

Oct 14: Oberndorf Am Neckar Augustiner Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 20: Remscheid Kulturzentrum Klosterkirche, Germany

Oct 21: Osnabruck Rosenhof, Germany

Oct 22: Bensheim Musiktheatre REX, Germany

Oct 27: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 28: Stolpen Burg Stolpen, Germany

Oct 29: Duisburg Steinhof, Germany

Nov 04: Gera Clubcentrum Comma, Germany

Nov 05: Merkers Erlebnisbergwerk, Germany

Nov 12: Burglengenfeld VAZ Burglengenfeld, Germany

Nov 18: Hassfurt Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 19: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 25: Isernhagen Blues Garage, Germany

Nov 26: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 01: Bunde Universum, Germany

Dec 02: Bochum Christuskirche, Germany

Dec 03: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

Dec 09: Worpswede Music Hall, Germany

Dec 16: Leverkusen Scala Club Leverkusen, Germany