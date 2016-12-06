Queensryche release Hellfire music video

Queensryche have released a video for their song Hellfire.

It’s lifted from their 2015 album Condition Human – and is based on the Malaysian Airline plane flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur which was shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014. All 298 people on board the flight were killed.

Vocalist Todd La Torre says: “Hellfire is a depiction primarily based on the tragic events surrounding the Malaysian airline flight MH17. Despite the storyline’s foundation, the lyrical and visual narrative transcends into other pertinent, global subject matters.

“Civil unrest, guerrilla warfare, media propaganda, and social inequalities are just some examples of the multifaceted issues marbled throughout Hellfire. A poignant illustration of an unfortunate yet timeless reality.”

The promo follows previous videos for the tracks Eye9 and Guardian from the record.

Queensryche have a number of tour dates scheduled over the coming months.

Dec 06: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Dec 07: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Dec 08: New Baltimore Diesel Concert Lounge, MI

Dec 09: Chicago Concord Music Hall, IL

Dec 10: Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, IA

Dec 11: Peoria Limelight Eventplex, IL

Dec 13: Omaha Waiting Room Lounge, NE

Dec 14: Overland Park Kanza Hall, KS

Dec 15: Colorado Springs Black Sheep, CO

Dec 16: West Wendover Peppermill Hotel & Casino, NV

Jan 20: Verona Turning Stone Resort & Casino, NY

Jan 27: Snoqualmie Casino, WA

Feb 02: Tampa Port Tampa Bay, FL

Jun 16: Clisson Hellfest, France

