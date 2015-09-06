Queensryche release Guardian video

Queensryche have released a video for their track Guardian.

It features on latest album Condition Human, out on October 2 via Century Media and now available to pre-order. It’s the band’s second album with frontman Todd La Torre.

The singer tells Billboard: “Guardian touches on the empowering qualities of strength in numbers, and how people can rise up to create real change.

“It is an anthem that supports people standing up for rights and values that may be infringed upon on the micro and macro level. It’s a single thread that surrounds a multifaceted topic of being human, human relationships relating to others and the world that surrounds us.“

He continues: “Good, bad or indifferent, change is possible, but is only as strong as its relativity to perception, which perhaps is the very foundation and basis for the initiation of change.”

Queensryche previously released a stream of album opener Arrow Of Time and kick off a North American tour later this week.

Sep 10: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavillion, MA

Sep 11: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 13: Gilford Meadowbrook US Cellular Pavillion, NH

Sep 14: Portland State Theatre, ME

Sep 16: Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 17: Quebec Imperial Theatre, QC

Sep 18: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Sep 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Sep 22: Columbus LC Pavilion, OH

Sep 23: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion, OH

Sep 24: Indianapolis Vogue Theatre, IN

Sep 25: Windsor Colosseum, ON

Sep 26: Rosemont Allstate Arena, IL

Sep 29: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Oct 01: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Oct 02: Stateline Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, NV

Oct 03: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Oct 04: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Oct 06: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Oct 07: Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Oct 09: Seattle ShoWare Center, WA

Oct 24: Portland Bossanova Ballroom, OR

Oct 25: Spokane Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Nov 06: Albuquerque Isleta Resort & Casino, NM

Nov 14: El Paso Speaking Rock Casino, TX

Condition Human tracklist