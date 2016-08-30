Trending

Can you identify these emoji classic rock songs?

We've done album titles and band names, and now it's time to get classic tracks in on the hot emoji action

A while ago we took a break from publishing award-winning journalism to compile a feature in which we asked readers to identify band names translated into emoji, and — much to our surprise — it became one of the most popular pages we’ve ever done.

So we’ve stopped listening to the wire-tap on Axl Rose’s phone and taken a break from rooting through Ritchie Blackmore’s bins for just a moment… to bring you another.

Can you name these ten classic rock songs rendered in emoji? Answers at the bottom, and no cheating.

Answers
Ozzy Osbourne - Crazy Train
Jethro Tull - Locomotive Breath
Deep Purple - Smoke On The Water
Talking Heads - Burning Down The House
Cheap Trick - Dream Police
Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger
Led Zeppelin - Four Sticks
The Doors - Peace Frog
Pink Floyd - Shine On You Crazy Diamond
Aerosmith - Walk This Way