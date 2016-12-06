Former Circle II Circle drummer Adam Sagan dies

Adam Sagan, the former Circle II Circle and Into Eternity drummer, has died aged 36.

The sticksman, who had more recently worked with White Empress and Witherfall, had been battling T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma – a type of blood cancer.

Sagan’s brother Nate confirmed his death, saying: “I want to thank everyone who helped support Adam Sagan and our family during his battle with cancer. Today his epic and relentless fight is coming to an end.

“Nobody has ever touched more people than my brother and he will be missed, but certainly not forgotten. Thank you all for the love and support. Stay strong, Adam would have wanted it that way.”

Circle II Circle bassist and keyboardist Mitch Stewart also paid tribute to Sagan, saying: “I sit here typing this with tears streaming down my face. My brother and bandmate Adam Sagan has lost his battle with cancer.

“I met Adam a few years ago when he came into Circle II Circle. We hit it off right away. He was my roommate. He was my smoking buddy. My brother in rhythm. And one of the greatest people I have ever known.

“I still cannot believe I am talking about him now in the past. Adam Sagan, my brother and true friend, I will miss you dearly. We will all miss you.

“This leaves a huge hole in my heart, brother. I hope you took it to heart when I told you I love you. May you rest in peace, and I’ll see you on the other side.”

Read futher tributes below.

Sagan’s family are welcoming donations to help pay his medical expenses on GoFundMe.

Circle II Circle release Somewhere lyric video