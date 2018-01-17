Queen, Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix set for Grammy Hall Of Fame

Recordings by artists including Queen, the Rolling Stones and Jimi Hendrix are to be enshrined into the Grammy Hall Of Fame later this month.

Each year, recordings that are at least 25 years old that “exhibit qualitative or historical significance” are entered into the Hall – and a list of this year’s entries has been announced.

Queen’s 1972 album A Night At The Opera, the Rolling Stones 1966 song Paint It Black, Jimi Hendrix’s 1970 record Band Of Gypsys, Aerosmith’s 1973 track Dream On, Nirvana’s 1991 album Nevermind, David Bowie’s 1969 track Space Odyssey, Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison from 1968 and Mike Oldfield’s 1973 debut Tubular Bells each made the 2018 list.

President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, says: “The Grammy Hall Of Fame strives to embody the changing climate of music throughout these past decades – always acknowledging the diversity of musical expression for which the Academy has become known.

“Iconic and inspiring, these recordings are an integral part of our musical, social and cultural history, and we are proud to have added them to our growing catalog.”

Find a full list of this year’s Hall Of Fame entries below.

The 2018 Grammy Awards will take place at New York’s Madison Square Garden on January 28.

Queen will receive the Lifetime Achievement award on the night, while artists including Foo Fighters, Chris Cornell, Mastodon, Metallica, Avenged Sevenfold and Roger Waters have been shortlisted.

2018 Grammy Hall Of Fame Inductees

A Night At The Opera - Queen (1975)

Dream On - Aerosmith (1973)

Band Of Gypsys - Jimi Hendrix (1970)

Space Oddity - David Bowie (1969)

Johnny Cash At Folsom Prison - Johnny Cash (1968)

Nevermind - Nirvana (1991)

Paint It Black - The Rolling Stones (1966)

Tubular Bells - Mike Oldfield (1973)

Bring It On Home to Me - Sam Cooke (1962)

The Chronic - Dr. Dre (1992)

Fight The Power - Public Enemy (1989)

Flash Light - Parliament (1978)

Grazing In The Grass - Hugh Masekela (1968)

Heart Like A Wheel - Linda Ronstadt (1974)

I Can’t Help Myself - Four Tops (1965)

I Heard It Through The Grapevine - Gladys Knight & The Pips (1967)

(I Love You) For Sentimental Reasons - The King Cole Trio (1946)

I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston (1992)

Mary Had A Little Lamb - Thomas Alva Edison (1878)

Me And Mrs. Jones - Billy Paul (1972)

My Man - Billie Holiday (1937)

Savoy Blues - Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five (1927)

A Song For You - Leon Russell (1970)

That’s All Right - Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup (1949)

Moon River - Andy Williams (1962)

