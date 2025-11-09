Jack White accepts White Stripes Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction as Meg sends her apologies

Jack White accepted The White Stripes' induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame tonight (Saturday, November 8) as Meg White gave her apologies for her absence.

Singer/guitarist Jack was flying solo at the Rock Hall event at the Theater in Los Angeles, California, as his former bandmate and ex-wife Meg was a no-show.

The White Stripes were introduced by Iggy Pop before Jack told the audience: "Today the White Stripes are proud to represent the sound of Detroit punk and garage rock, and all of those bands and artists" and added that Meg was "very sorry she couldn't make it here tonight."

He said that Meg had helped him write the acceptance speech and added: "She's very grateful to all of the folks who supported her through all the years. It really means a lot to her tonight."

The White Stripes officially split in 2011 and last performed together in 2009. Meg has remained largely out of the public eye since.



Bad Company, Soundgarden, The White Stripes and Joe Cocker were joined in the Performer category by Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper and Outkast, while Salt N Pepa and Warren Zevon were inducted via the Musical Influence category.

Bad Company singer Paul Rodgers pulled out of the ceromony earlier this week for health reasons. The were honoured by Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Nancy Wilson of Heart, Bryan Adams, Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood.

In his speech, Fleetwood said: "Paul is the voice that every rock singer holds as their north star. To listen to a Bad Company song is to hear a once in a lifetime voice take rock music to new heights.

"Bad Company was grounded in the blues, but also created uniform, unforgettable pop melodies. They helped define the musical path ahead for rock music."