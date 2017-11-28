Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon lead Grammy 2018 nominations

The nominations for next year’s Grammy awards have been announced, with artists including Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Metallica and Roger Waters leading the rock-based categories.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 – and rock is once again well represented in the 2018 shortlist.
Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell features in the Best Rock Performance category for his moving solo track The Promise, alongside Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker, Kaleo’s No Good and Go To War by Nothing More. Foo Fighters’ Run is also nominated in this category and also features in the Best Rock Song shortlist.
The Best Metal Performance list features Invisible Enemy by August Burns Red, Black Hoodie by Body Count, Forever by Code Orange, Sultan’s Curse by Mastodon and Clockworks by Meshuggah.
The Rock Song Of The Year category features Atlas Rise! by Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold’s The Stage, while Best Rock Album includes offerings from Mastodon, Metallica, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs.
Other notable categories feature Roger Waters, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Eno, Gregg Allman, the Rolling Stones, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and the Grateful Dead.
The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal, prog and blues artists can be viewed below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- The Death of Bon Scott and the Life of Tom Petty — in the new Classic Rock
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- HIM Is Dead: World exclusive Ville Valo interview in the new Metal Hammer
Grammys 2018 nominees
Best Rock Performance
You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen
The Promise - Chris Cornell
Run - Foo Fighters
No Good - Kaleo
Go to War - Nothing More
Best Metal Performance
Invisible Enemy - August Burns Red
Black Hoodie - Body Count
Forever - Code Orange
Sultan’s Curse - Mastodon
Clockworks - Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
Atlas, Rise! - Metallica
Blood In The Cut - K. Flay
Go To War - Nothing More
Run - Foo Fighters
The Stage - Avenged Sevenfold
Best Rock Album
Emperor of Sand - Mastodon
Hardwired… To Self-Destruct - Metallica
The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More
Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age
A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs
Best New Age album
Reflection - Brian Eno
SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie
Dancing On Water - Peter Kater
Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 - Kitaro
Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach
Best American Roots Performance
Killer Diller Blues - Alabama Shakes
Let My Mother Live - Blind Boys of Alabama
Arkansas Farmboy - Glen Campbell
Steer Your Way - Leonard Cohen
I Never Cared for You - Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song
Cumberland Gap - David Rawlings
I Wish You Well - The Mavericks
If We Were Vampires - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
It Ain’t Over Yet - Rodney Crowell FT Rosanne Cash & John Paul White
My Only True Friend - Gregg Allman
Best Americana album
Southern Blood - Gregg Allman
Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb
Beast Epic - Iron & Wine
The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Brand New Day - The Mavericks
Best Traditional Blues Album
Migration Blues - Eric Bibb
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce
Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth
TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band
Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Spoken Word Album
Astrophysics For People In A Hurry - Neil deGrasse Tyson
Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen
Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken
Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In - Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo
The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher
Boxed or special limited edition package
Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Various Artists
Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds
May 1977: Get Shown the Light - Grateful Dead
The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - Various Artists
Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares - Various Artists
Engineered album, non-classical
Every Where Is Some Where - K.Flay
Is This the Life We Really Want? - Roger Waters
Natural Conclusion - Rose Cousins
No Shape - Perfume Genius
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Best Music Film
One More Time With Feeling - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Long Strange Trip - The Grateful Dead
The Defiant Ones - Various Artists
Soundbreaking - Various Artists