Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon lead Grammy 2018 nominations

The nominations for next year’s Grammy awards have been announced, with artists including Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters, Mastodon, Metallica and Roger Waters leading the rock-based categories.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS from New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28 – and rock is once again well represented in the 2018 shortlist.

Late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell features in the Best Rock Performance category for his moving solo track The Promise, alongside Leonard Cohen’s You Want It Darker, Kaleo’s No Good and Go To War by Nothing More. Foo Fighters’ Run is also nominated in this category and also features in the Best Rock Song shortlist.

The Best Metal Performance list features Invisible Enemy by August Burns Red, Black Hoodie by Body Count, Forever by Code Orange, Sultan’s Curse by Mastodon and Clockworks by Meshuggah.

The Rock Song Of The Year category features Atlas Rise! by Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold’s The Stage, while Best Rock Album includes offerings from Mastodon, Metallica, Nothing More, Queens Of The Stone Age and The War On Drugs.

Other notable categories feature Roger Waters, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Brian Eno, Gregg Allman, the Rolling Stones, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and the Grateful Dead.

The full list of nominees relating to rock, metal, prog and blues artists can be viewed below.

Grammys 2018 nominees

Best Rock Performance

You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen

The Promise - Chris Cornell

Run - Foo Fighters

No Good - Kaleo

Go to War - Nothing More

Best Metal Performance

Invisible Enemy - August Burns Red

Black Hoodie - Body Count

Forever - Code Orange

Sultan’s Curse - Mastodon

Clockworks - Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

Atlas, Rise! - Metallica

Blood In The Cut - K. Flay

Go To War - Nothing More

Run - Foo Fighters

The Stage - Avenged Sevenfold

Best Rock Album

Emperor of Sand - Mastodon

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct - Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves - Nothing More

Villains - Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding - The War On Drugs

Best New Age album

Reflection - Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine - India.Arie

Dancing On Water - Peter Kater

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 - Kitaro

Spiral Revelation - Steve Roach

Best American Roots Performance

Killer Diller Blues - Alabama Shakes

Let My Mother Live - Blind Boys of Alabama

Arkansas Farmboy - Glen Campbell

Steer Your Way - Leonard Cohen

I Never Cared for You - Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

Cumberland Gap - David Rawlings

I Wish You Well - The Mavericks

If We Were Vampires - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

It Ain’t Over Yet - Rodney Crowell FT Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

My Only True Friend - Gregg Allman

Best Americana album

Southern Blood - Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day - Brent Cobb

Beast Epic - Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound - Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Brand New Day - The Mavericks

Best Traditional Blues Album

Migration Blues - Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio - Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble - R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train - Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome - The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm - Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette - Sonny Landreth

TajMo - Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Got Soul - Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland - Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Spoken Word Album

Astrophysics For People In A Hurry - Neil deGrasse Tyson

Born To Run - Bruce Springsteen

Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter - Shelly Peiken

Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In - Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo

The Princess Diarist - Carrie Fisher

Boxed or special limited edition package

Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta - Various Artists

Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds

May 1977: Get Shown the Light - Grateful Dead

The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition - Various Artists

Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares - Various Artists

Engineered album, non-classical

Every Where Is Some Where - K.Flay

Is This the Life We Really Want? - Roger Waters

Natural Conclusion - Rose Cousins

No Shape - Perfume Genius

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Best Music Film

One More Time With Feeling - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Long Strange Trip - The Grateful Dead

The Defiant Ones - Various Artists

Soundbreaking - Various Artists

