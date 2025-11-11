The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has released official footage of grunge icons Soundgarden performing the classic Black Home Sun at this year's induction ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Soundgarden, who were welcomed into the Class of 2025 alongside Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and the White Stripes, took to the stage aided by Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell, while Brandi Carlile and the Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless took on the late Chris Cornell's vocal parts.

Earlier in the ceremony, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, original bassist Hiro Yamamoto and his successor Ben Shepherd had been inducted into the Hall of Fame by actor Jim Carrey, who paid tribute to Cornell during his speech.

"It felt like he had given us an all-access pass to some monumental apocalyptic dream he was having," he said of Cornell, who died in 2017. "He had a deeply authentic presence. When you looked into his eyes, it was like eternity was staring back."

Tribute to Cornell was also paid by his daughter, Toni, who performed a version of Soundgarden's Fell On Black Days accompanied by Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson.

"It’s so surreal, and I’m so honoured that I get to be here to do this for my dad,” Toni said following her performance. "I just wish he were here to see this tremendous honour for himself. I know how proud he would have been, but he’s the only reason why I do music so being here and being able to share my voice because of him, is amazing."

Both clips are below.

Brandi Carlile Performs Soundgarden "Black Hole Sun" Live | Rock Hall 2025 Induction - YouTube Watch On