Is Marilyn Manson about to recruit Johnny Depp?

Manson and Depp onstage at London's SSE Arena Wembley in December last year

Marilyn Manson says that actor and guitarist Johnny Depp is currently “considering” joining his band.

Manson made the comment on Twitter, but it’s not known if his tweet was tongue in cheek.

However, Depp and Manson are good friends and Depp has joined Manson onstage several times in the past and appeared in his videos for SAY10 and KILL4ME, from the album Heaven Upside Down.

Depp is also part of the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Aerosmith’s Joe Perry. They released their self-titled debut album in February 2016.

Manson recently kicked off a North American tour in support of the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor – and he’ll also play a set at this year’s Download festival in the UK.

Find a list of his tour dates below.

Marilyn Manson 2018 North American tour

Jan 19: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Jan 20: Denver Fillmore, CO

Jan 23: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Jan 24: Houston House of Blues, TX

Jan 26: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Jan 27: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jan 28: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Jan 30: Des Moines 7 Flags Event Center, IA

Jan 31: Minneapolis The Myth, MN

Feb 02: Madison The Orpheum, WI

Feb 03: Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom, WI

Feb 06: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 07: Grand Rapids 20 Monroe, MI

Feb 09: Buffalo Rapids Theatre, NY

Feb 11: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 12: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Feb 13: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Feb 15: Huntington Paramount Theatre, NY

Feb 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

