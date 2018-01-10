Queen to receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement award

Queen are among a list of artists who will receive the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement award later this year.

They’ve been named alongside Tina Turner, Neil Diamond, Emmylou Harris, Louis Jordan, drummer Hal Blaine and The Meters, who will all be given the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award at a special concert set to take place this summer.

President and CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow, says: “This year’s Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history.

“These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honoured as legendary performers, creative architects and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”

In addition, Bill Graham, Seymour Stein and John Williams will receive the Trustees Award, while Tony Agnello and Richard Factor will receive the Technical Grammy award at the ceremony – details of which will be revealed in due course.

