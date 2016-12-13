Grammys boss: Why Beyonce is rock

Pop star Beyonce deserves her nomination for Best Rock Performance Grammy at the 2017 awards ceremony, one of the event’s bosses has stated.

And part of the reason she does, he argues, is that her track Don’t Hurt Yourself features Jack White and samples of Led Zeppelin music.

Bill Freimuth has responded to comments by Disturbed frontman David Draiman, who queried why his band were up against Beyonce in a category he described as “too diverse.”

Draiman said last week: “When you can have, with all due respect, a Beyonce and a Disturbed in the same category, something has gone wrong.

“Not taking anything away from her whatsoever – we’re just very different from each other.”

His band’s rendition of Simon And Garfunkel classic The Sound Of Silence has been nominated alongside Don’t Hurt Yourself, David Bowie’s Blackstar, Twenty One Pilots’ Heathens and the Alabama Shakes’ Joe.

Now Freimuth, Senior Vice President (Awards) of the Recording Academy, who hand out Grammys, tells Metal Injection: “When you exclude metal, the rock category is one of our biggest umbrellas.

“Not quite as broad as pop, but maybe next up. I think what we found this year is that so many artists that were in rock or adjacent to rock were taking more sonic risks this year than ever before. It made for a really exciting dynamic landscape.”

He says of Beyonce’s track: “That recording has Jack White in it and it has Led Zeppelin samples in it. I think it’s Beyonce really stretching. It’s an artist at the height of her music powers, really reaching in different directions, and we’re all the better for it.”

Asked whether any heavy bands might be featured in the main part of the Grammys ceremony on February 12 next year, after the tribute to late icon Lemmy Kilmister at last year’s event, Freimuth replied that it was too early to say.

Best Metal Performance

Baroness – Shock Me

Gojira – Silvera

Korn – Rotting In Vain

Megadeth – Dystopia

Periphery – The Price Is Wrong

Best Rock Performance

Alabama Shakes – Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)

Beyonce Featuring Jack White – Don’t Hurt Yourself

David Bowie – Blackstar

Disturbed – The Sound of Silence”= (Live on Conan)

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Song

David Bowie – Blackstar

Highly Suspect – My Name Is Human

Metallica – Hardwired

Radiohead – Burn the Witch

Twenty One Pilots – Heathens

Best Rock Album

Blink-182 – California

Cage The Elephant – Tell Me I’m Pretty

Gojira – Magma

Panic At The Disco – Death of a Bachelor

Weezer – Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best New Age Album

John Burke – Orogen

Enya – Dark Sky Island

Peter Kater & Tina Guo – Inner Passion

Vangelis – Rosetta

White Sun – White Sun II

Best Traditional Blues Album

Lurrie Bell – Can’t Shake The Feeling

Joe Bonamassa – Live At The Greek Theatre

Luther Dickinson – Blues & Ballads

Vasti Jackson – The Soul Of Jimmie Rodgers

Bobby Rush – Porcupine Meat

