Queen have topped a list of the most-played rock acts on UK TV and radio in the 21st century so far.

The chart, which was compiled to celebrate this year's National Album Day by Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), the organisation that licenses recorded music for use on TV and radio, highlights an apparent reluctance by UK broadcasters to programme modern rock music.

Tennessee rockers Kings Of Leon and Las Vegas quartet The Killers – who both released their first recordings in 2003 – are the only relatively modern bands on the chart, while the list also includes David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac and the Rolling Stones, who all released their first recordings in the 1960s.

The rest of the list includes U2 and The Police (both formed in the 1970s), plus Oasis and Stereophonics (1990s).

"This chart underlines how rock music across the decades continues to thrive on UK airwaves," says Peter Leathem OBE, Chief Executive Officer, PPL, apparently oblivious to the absence of bands who formed in the last two decades. "Congratulations to Queen on this great accolade in such a significant anniversary year for their first number one album [1975's A Night At The Opera].

"It’s a testament to their expansive and much-loved music catalogue that they continue to mean so much to UK audiences to this very day.”

According to PPL, the most-played Queen songs on UK TV and radio this century are A Kind Of Magic, I Want To Break Free, Don't Stop Me Now, Radio Ga Ga and Somebody To Love.

“Astounding news!" says Brian May. "Bearing in mind that most of Queen's major works were done in the 20th century, it's amazing to top a 21st century list. Big thanks to all our fans."

A Night At The Opera will be released on crystal clear vinyl with gold labels on October 18 in the UK (as part of National Album Day) and on October 17 in the rest of the world, and Bohemian Rhapsody will come out on transparent blue vinyl in both 7" and 12" editions on October 31. It will also be available as a direct-to-consumer 12” picture disc and blue cassette single via the Queen webstore.

In other Queen news, the next issue of Classic Rock (out this Friday) will be a premium issue with an official A Night At The Opera sticker, poster and art card. It’ll be on UK newsstands from October 10 and will be available online from Magazines Direct.