Prophets Of Rage in surprise rooftop performance

Prophets Of Rage have staged a surprise rooftop performance in downtown Los Angeles.

The supergroup featuring Rage Against The Machine men Tim Commerford, Brad Wilk and Tom Morello alongside Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill played a set in the Skid Row area of the city.

They performed tracks by each of their respective bands, a cover of Beastie Boys classic No Sleep Til Brooklyn, and Prophets Of Rage’s The Party’s Over.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in June, Morello hinted they could play “spontaneous venues.” He said: “There’s a thing called the Republican National Convention in July, and that will be a perfect place for a band like Prophets Of Rage to cause a ruckus – and we will be there on the streets, in the field.

“We have a venue and there may be venues that will be spontaneous venues, it’s hard to say. This is the kind of thing you don’t broadcast to the local authorities prior to arrival.”

Earlier this month, D reported that while the band have been in the studio, he didn’t think they’d launch a full-length album.

Prophets Of Rage commence their first North American tour in August, with a date at Cleveland’s Agora scheduled for July 19.

Prophets Of Rage Make America Rage Again tour 2016

Jul 19: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Aug 19: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Aug 20: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 23: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Aug 24: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 27: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Sep 01: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 03: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 04: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 05: Kansas City Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, MO

Sep 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 10: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 11: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 13: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 15: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Sep 17: Phoenix Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 01: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater, FL

Oct 02: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amp, FL

Oct 04: Atlanta Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, GA

Oct 05: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Oct 08: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Oct 11: El Paso County Coliseum, TX

Oct 12: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 14: Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Event Center, NV

Oct 16: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

