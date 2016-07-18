Korn reflect on ‘culture shock’ of first European tour

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis says it was a “culture shock” when the band first visited Europe.

Speaking on a new documentary charting the band’s 2016 European tour, Davis reflects on their 1995 debut across the continent with Primus – and reports it was like visiting another planet when their plane eventually touched down.

Davis says: “We’ve been playing in Europe for more than 20 years. I remember our first tour ever in Europe was Korn and Primus. The plane got delayed, we sat in the airport for hours, and when we got on the plane, we got halfway to Europe and they said they were having problems and we might have to turn back.

“Somehow, we ended up there and started our first tour of Europe. I can remember getting off the plane and feeling like I stepped on to a different planet. Everything was so different – the beer was different, the people were different, the food was different. It was a huge culture shock for me and the rest of the guys.

“We did that tour and it was pretty crazy, amazing and insane all at the same time.”

The 18-minute online documentary – which can be viewed below – features live cuts and backstage footage, including their June 16 performance of Blind in Pratteln, Switzerland, when they were joined onstage by ex Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx.

Davis continues: “I think that was a check off the bucket list for the whole band. We all grew up listening to Nikki Sixx. I got my first Motley Crue tape when I was in eighth grade and at my 16th birthday party, I had a Motley Crue birthday cake.

“Shortly after that, my dad turned born again Christian and burned all my Motley Crue stuff. I wasn’t allowed to listen to that.”

Korn have been working on their as-yet-untitled 12th album and are currently on the road across North America.

