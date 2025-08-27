Die Spitz share video for Punishers, the final single from their forthcoming debut album, Something to Consume

Die Spitz have shared the video for Punishers, the final single previewing their forthcoming debut album, Something to Consume.

The Austin, Texas quartet's debut record will be released on Jack White's Third Man Records label next month, September 12, and having already offered a taste of what's to come with singles Throw Yourself to the Sword and Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay), new single Punishers finds drummer/guitarist/vocalist hloe De St. Aubin taking lead vocals.

“Punishers is about things or people who punish," De St. Aubin explains. "Whether it’s withholding love, jealousy, or keeping someone or even yourself hooked in a cycle - the song captures the feelings of insanity and frustration punishers bring."

Referencing the song's video, she adds, "The Punishers video features the story of a sad clown with little talent to give… but with her heart on her sleeve, she still yearns to be a star."

Watch it below:

Die Spitz - completed by vocalist/guitarist Ellie Livingston, vocalist/guitarist/drummer Ava Schrobilgen and bassist Kate Halter - count Black Sabbath, PJ Harvey, Pixies, Mudhoney and Nirvana among their key influences. And after watching the band play their first-ever UK show last month at London's Downstairs at the Dome, Louder (or more specifically, full disclosure, this writer) proclaimed the quartet "the best new band in the world".

The tracklist for Something to Consume is:



1. Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry for the Delay)

2. Voir Dire

3. Throw Yourself to the Sword

4. American Porn

5. Sound to No One

6. Go Get Dressed

7. Red40

8. RIDING WITH MY GIRLS

9. Punishers

10. Down on It

11. a strange moon/selenophilia

Die Spitz will tour North America as support to Viagra Boys from September 10 onwards.