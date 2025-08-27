Die Spitz share video for Punishers, the final single from their forthcoming debut album, Something to Consume
Austin, Texas' finest new band offer another preview of their Jack White-endorsed debut album
Die Spitz have shared the video for Punishers, the final single previewing their forthcoming debut album, Something to Consume.
The Austin, Texas quartet's debut record will be released on Jack White's Third Man Records label next month, September 12, and having already offered a taste of what's to come with singles Throw Yourself to the Sword and Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry For The Delay), new single Punishers finds drummer/guitarist/vocalist hloe De St. Aubin taking lead vocals.
“Punishers is about things or people who punish," De St. Aubin explains. "Whether it’s withholding love, jealousy, or keeping someone or even yourself hooked in a cycle - the song captures the feelings of insanity and frustration punishers bring."
Referencing the song's video, she adds, "The Punishers video features the story of a sad clown with little talent to give… but with her heart on her sleeve, she still yearns to be a star."
Watch it below:
Die Spitz - completed by vocalist/guitarist Ellie Livingston, vocalist/guitarist/drummer Ava Schrobilgen and bassist Kate Halter - count Black Sabbath, PJ Harvey, Pixies, Mudhoney and Nirvana among their key influences. And after watching the band play their first-ever UK show last month at London's Downstairs at the Dome, Louder (or more specifically, full disclosure, this writer) proclaimed the quartet "the best new band in the world".
The tracklist for Something to Consume is:
1. Pop Punk Anthem (Sorry for the Delay)
2. Voir Dire
3. Throw Yourself to the Sword
4. American Porn
5. Sound to No One
6. Go Get Dressed
7. Red40
8. RIDING WITH MY GIRLS
9. Punishers
10. Down on It
11. a strange moon/selenophilia
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Die Spitz will tour North America as support to Viagra Boys from September 10 onwards.
A post shared by DIE SPITZ (@diespitz)
A photo posted by on
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.