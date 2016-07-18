Guns N’ Roses held at Canadian border for gun possession

Guns N’ Roses were detained by Canadian border officials ahead of their show in Toronto on Saturday night for having a gun.

The band waited until playing their 18th song Out Ta Get Me at the sold-out show in the city before Axl Rose made light of the incident in front of the 50,000-strong crowd.

He says: “You did what? ‘Oh, yeah, we found a gun.’ So we weren’t exactly arrested, we were detained. They were very nice – they were very understanding.

He adds sarcastically: “You know, it happens. You can forget you had a fucking gun. Wasn’t my gun.”

A band representative tells Billboard that the weapon didn’t belong to any member of the group, but confirmed the incident did take place.

They say: “Yes, this indeed happened on Friday, July 15, as they were crossing the border coming from the Philadelphia tour stop on the 14th.”

Guns N’ Roses are on the road on their Not In This Lifetime tour, with Rose joined in the lineup by Slash and Duff McKagan. Original drummer Steven Adler joined the band onstage recently, appearing at shows in Nashville and Cincinnati.

Jul 19: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 20: Boston Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 23: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 24: New York MetLife Stadium, NY (with Lenny Kravitz)

Jul 27: Atlanta Georgia Dome, GA

Jul 29: Orlando Citrus Bowl, FL

Jul 31: New Orleans Mercedez Benz Superdome, LA

Aug 03: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX

Aug 05: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 09: San Francisco AT&T Park, CA

Aug 12: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA

Aug 15: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ

Aug 18: Los Angeles Dodger Stadium, CA

Aug 22: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

