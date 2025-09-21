President King Of Terrors review: Metal's most hyped newcomers show plenty of promise but still have a way to go

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It's easy to be cynical about President. In February, before they’d released any music, the UK band were quietly added to the Download line-up, igniting a frenzy of speculation and causing detractors to label them industry plants. Meanwhile, their MO seems lifted straight from the Sleep Token manual.

Both bands blur the boundaries between atmospheric tech metal and melodic electronica, share management and have a masked frontman – in President’s case known officially only as ‘President’, although his identity has been widely speculated online. Now their debut EP lands as one of the most anticipated releases of the year although, musically, the hype feels a tad overcooked.

The band’s initial singles, In The Name Of The Father and Fearless, are slick and fully formed. The former, a thrilling slab of metalcore, has already been streamed more than nine million times, boasts a lofty chorus – albeit with a divisive level of autotune on President’s voice – and hits hard with a Sleep Token-esque breakdown. Meanwhile, Fearless aims for the same heights as Architects’ arena metal grab, For Those That Wish To Exist. Both are impressive, but hardly as unique or life-changing as a breathless internet would let you believe.

Destroy Me and Dionysus follow the same path: modern metalcore that owes a considerable debt to Sleep Token’s dark ambience, shifting deftly between gut-bottoming drops and huge choruses. It’s proof the band have got an ear for dynamics and melody, and an instinct to go in for the kill when they need to.

Where President’s real promise lies, though, is in their eagerness to experiment. Single Rage, which owes more to the skittering, progressive dance of Bicep than their heavier peers, is a genuinely tender and beautiful moment, adding light to the shade. Closer Conclave is similarly genre-less, recalling Bilmuri, as wistful pop forges melody between clipped beats, bleeps, glitches, well-timed screams and crunchy guitars.

It all points to an interesting future. After all, hype can certainly get you noticed, but longevity is a different beast entirely. For now, though, President have certainly got our attention.

King Of Terrors is out September 26 via ADA. President play's New York's Gramercy Theatre on December 3 and The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on December 8. For the full list of upcoming dates, visit their official website.

