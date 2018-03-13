Parkway Drive reveal new album Reverence - watch video for The Void

Parkway Drive have announced that their new studio album will be titled Reverence.
The follow-up to 2015’s Ire will launch on May 4 and to mark the news, the Australian outfit have released a video for new track The Void. It follows the promo for Wishing Wells which was revealed last month.
Frontman Winston McCall says: “Reverence represents the most honest and personal record we have ever created.
“It has been born through pain, sacrifice, and conviction, with the ultimate goal of expanding not only what Parkway Drive stand for musically, but who we are as people. Thank you for listening.”
Reverence is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Parkway Drive’s upcoming tour dates.
Main picture: Kane Hibberd
- Tony Iommi and Rob Halford unite for the first time in the new Metal Hammer
- Bloodstock add 4 more bands to 2018 bill
- Metal Hammer Podcast: Are We Too Cynical About Gimmicks In Metal?
- Documentary focusing on Latin America’s heavy metal scene planned
Parkway Drive Reverence tracklist
- Wishing Wells
- Prey
- Absolute Power
- Cemetery Bloom
- The Void
- I Hope You Rot
- Shadow Boxing
- In Blood
- Chronos
- The Colour Of Leaving
Parkway Drive 2018 tour dates
Apr 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
Apr 28: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA
Apr 29: Memphis New Daisy, TN
May 01: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH
May 02: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA
May 03: Norfolk NorVa, VA
May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 06: Sayreville Starland ballroom, NJ
May 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
May 09: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
May 10: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY
May 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL
May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI
Jun 01: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm Open Air, Austria
Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Donington Download, UK
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Jun 16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 29: Madrid Download, Spain
Jun 30: Vana-Vigala Hard Rock Laager, Estonia
Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska, Finland
Parkway Drive & Polaris at Forum Theatre, Melbourne - live review