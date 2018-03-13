Parkway Drive reveal new album Reverence - watch video for The Void

Parkway Drive have announced that their new studio album will be titled Reverence.

The follow-up to 2015’s Ire will launch on May 4 and to mark the news, the Australian outfit have released a video for new track The Void. It follows the promo for Wishing Wells which was revealed last month.

Frontman Winston McCall says: “Reverence represents the most honest and personal record we have ever created.

“It has been born through pain, sacrifice, and conviction, with the ultimate goal of expanding not only what Parkway Drive stand for musically, but who we are as people. Thank you for listening.”

Reverence is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Parkway Drive’s upcoming tour dates.

Main picture: Kane Hibberd

Parkway Drive Reverence tracklist

Wishing Wells Prey Absolute Power Cemetery Bloom The Void I Hope You Rot Shadow Boxing In Blood Chronos The Colour Of Leaving

Apr 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA

Apr 29: Memphis New Daisy, TN

May 01: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 02: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 03: Norfolk NorVa, VA

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 06: Sayreville Starland ballroom, NJ

May 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 09: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

May 10: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

Jun 01: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm Open Air, Austria

Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Jun 16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 30: Vana-Vigala Hard Rock Laager, Estonia

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska, Finland

