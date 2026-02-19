"There were weapons tests and the windows would shake in school. I wondered, ‘What would happen if that hit here?’” Bombings, depression and Oppenheimer: Sweden's Allt are writing a soundtrack to the end of the world
Turns out growing up near a weapons testing facility will give you a sense of foreboding doom
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Like countless before them, Allt have been shaped by their hometown. But unlike those who sing about post-industrial squalor or suburban boredom, the tech metallers have been shaped by the military industrial complex in Karlskoga, Sweden.
“We grew up in a town that was built on the weapons industry,” explains guitarist and founder Olle Nordström. “Growing up, there were weapons tests and the windows would shake in school. I wondered, ‘What would happen if that hit here?’”
That question looms large on Allt’s excellent debut album, From The New World. Dark, brooding soundscapes and melodies meet crushing, acidic metalcore, but the heaviest element of all turns out to be Olle’s obsession with the end of the world.
“Coming out of my teens, I became severely depressed,” he quietly says. “I couldn’t stop thinking the world was going to end any minute. I use music to get those thoughts out of my head, to stop myself obsessing over things.”
The world was already a turbulent place when Allt formed in 2020. But given the state of it now, From The New World is arguably perfect for the times.
“Seeing the way that everything has developed in the last few years made us determined to push this along,” Olle agrees. “We had to get it out of our system, at least in an allegorical way.”
For a band with such grand designs, it’s no surprise that Allt are inspired by more than just music. An Oscar-winning blockbuster from 2023 played a big part in From The New World’s creation.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
“Oppenheimer was another big inspiration in visualising this,” adds Olle. “I’ve always been inspired by post-apocalyptic literature – the drama of it all really speaks to me. Seeing a great movie makes me want to build on that concept and show gratitude to that art.”
From The New World is out now via Century Media. Allt play The Underworld in London on March 22 and Manchester's Night & Day Cafe on March 23, as well as Sonic Temple festival in May.
IN SHORT
Sounds Like: A very depressed Bad Omens deciding to try their hand at film scores and deathcore
For Fans Of: Fit For An Autopsy, Aviana, Loathe
Listen To: Aquila
Stephen joined the Louder team as a co-host of the Metal Hammer Podcast in late 2011, eventually becoming a regular contributor to the magazine. He has since written hundreds of articles for Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Louder, specialising in punk, hardcore and 90s metal. He also presents the Trve. Cvlt. Pop! podcast with Gaz Jones and makes regular appearances on the Bangers And Most podcast.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.