"There were weapons tests and the windows would shake in school. I wondered, ‘What would happen if that hit here?’” Bombings, depression and Oppenheimer: Sweden's Allt are writing a soundtrack to the end of the world

Like countless before them, Allt have been shaped by their hometown. But unlike those who sing about post-industrial squalor or suburban boredom, the tech metallers have been shaped by the military industrial complex in Karlskoga, Sweden.

“We grew up in a town that was built on the weapons industry,” explains guitarist and founder Olle Nordström. “Growing up, there were weapons tests and the windows would shake in school. I wondered, ‘What would happen if that hit here?’”

That question looms large on Allt’s excellent debut album, From The New World. Dark, brooding soundscapes and melodies meet crushing, acidic metalcore, but the heaviest element of all turns out to be Olle’s obsession with the end of the world.

“Coming out of my teens, I became severely depressed,” he quietly says. “I couldn’t stop thinking the world was going to end any minute. I use music to get those thoughts out of my head, to stop myself obsessing over things.”

Allt - Aquila (Official Music Video)

The world was already a turbulent place when Allt formed in 2020. But given the state of it now, From The New World is arguably perfect for the times.

“Seeing the way that everything has developed in the last few years made us determined to push this along,” Olle agrees. “We had to get it out of our system, at least in an allegorical way.”

For a band with such grand designs, it’s no surprise that Allt are inspired by more than just music. An Oscar-winning blockbuster from 2023 played a big part in From The New World’s creation.

“Oppenheimer was another big inspiration in visualising this,” adds Olle. “I’ve always been inspired by post-apocalyptic literature – the drama of it all really speaks to me. Seeing a great movie makes me want to build on that concept and show gratitude to that art.”

From The New World is out now via Century Media. Allt play The Underworld in London on March 22 and Manchester's Night & Day Cafe on March 23, as well as Sonic Temple festival in May.

IN SHORT

Sounds Like: A very depressed Bad Omens deciding to try their hand at film scores and deathcore

For Fans Of: Fit For An Autopsy, Aviana, Loathe

Listen To: Aquila