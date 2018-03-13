Bloodstock add 4 more bands to 2018 bill

Bloodstock organisers have added a further four bands to this year’s bill.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates and Alestorm all previously confirmed.

It’s now been confirmed that Cannibal Corpse, Bleed From Within, Godthrymm and Underside from Nepal will join the lineup.

Cannibal Corpse will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on the Saturday, while Bleed From Within and Godthrymm will take to the Sophie Lancaster stage on the Friday. Underside will play the Sophie stage on Saturday.

The latest lineup poster can be seen below.

