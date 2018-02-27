Parkway Drive return with video for epic new track Wishing Wells

Parkway Drive have released an intense video for their brand new track Wishing Wells.
It’s the first material from the Australian outfit since their 2015 album Ire and sees frontman Winston McCall give an emotionally-charged performance in the striking black and white promo.
McCall says: “Wishing Wells is the compression of grief into song. It’s attempting to place blame when there is none, seeking answers where there is only emptiness, and ultimately trying to find some kind of reason and meaning to justify the ultimate loss we will all be faced with in life. This is how this chapter begins and will end.”
Earlier this month, Parkway Drive confirmed they were back in the studio, with McCall telling Metal Hammer that the band would be “upping our game” on the new record.
He added: “We don’t want to just coast by – we want to blow everyone out of the water.”
Parkway Drive will head out on tour across the US from April, with the band then heading to Europe throughout the summer, which includes an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.
Find a full list of their live dates below.
Parkway Drive 2018 tour dates
Apr 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN
Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
Apr 28: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA
Apr 29: Memphis New Daisy, TN
May 01: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH
May 02: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA
May 03: Norfolk NorVa, VA
May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
May 06: Sayreville Starland ballroom, NJ
May 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA
May 09: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI
May 10: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY
May 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL
May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI
Jun 01: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands
Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm Open Air, Austria
Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 09: Donington Download, UK
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 15: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Jun 16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany
Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic
Jun 29: Madrid Download, Spain
Jun 30: Vana-Vigala Hard Rock Laager, Estonia
Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska, Finland