Parkway Drive return with video for epic new track Wishing Wells

Parkway Drive have released an intense video for their brand new track Wishing Wells.

It’s the first material from the Australian outfit since their 2015 album Ire and sees frontman Winston McCall give an emotionally-charged performance in the striking black and white promo.

McCall says: “Wishing Wells is the compression of grief into song. It’s attempting to place blame when there is none, seeking answers where there is only emptiness, and ultimately trying to find some kind of reason and meaning to justify the ultimate loss we will all be faced with in life. This is how this chapter begins and will end.”

Earlier this month, Parkway Drive confirmed they were back in the studio, with McCall telling Metal Hammer that the band would be “upping our game” on the new record.

He added: “We don’t want to just coast by – we want to blow everyone out of the water.”

Parkway Drive will head out on tour across the US from April, with the band then heading to Europe throughout the summer, which includes an appearance at the UK’s Download festival.

Find a full list of their live dates below.

Apr 26: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Apr 27: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 28: Atlanta Masquerade Heaven, GA

Apr 29: Memphis New Daisy, TN

May 01: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

May 02: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 03: Norfolk NorVa, VA

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

May 06: Sayreville Starland ballroom, NJ

May 08: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

May 09: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

May 10: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 11: Peoria Monarch Music Hall, IL

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

Jun 01: Nijmegen Forta Rock, Netherlands

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 03: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 06: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm Open Air, Austria

Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 09: Donington Download, UK

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Jun 16: Grafenhainichen With Full Force Festival, Germany

Jun 21: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Rome Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 28: Prague Aerodrome Festival, Czech Republic

Jun 29: Madrid Download, Spain

Jun 30: Vana-Vigala Hard Rock Laager, Estonia

Jul 01: Helsingfors Tuska, Finland

Parkway Drive talk “more aggressive” new album