Unless you a) live under a rock on some distant planet or b) have specifically blocked the words 'grand', 'theft' and 'auto' from your algorithm, you'll be well aware that the Chinese Democracy of gaming, Grand Theft Auto VI, is finally about to drop this Thursday (November 19).

Rockstar's long-long-long awaited latest entry into their generations-defining franchise looks set to be the biggest release in entertainment history, and for many gamers and music fans, the game's soundtrack will be one of its biggest talking points. Ever since Vice City brought some 80s swagger into the mix in 2002, Grand Theft Auto soundtracks have become almost as celebrated as the games themselves, and with Slayer's own Tom Araya and Kerry King confirmed to be presenting GTA VI's in-house metal radio station, 106.6 The Chamber, it looks like metalheads will be dining out this time around.

So far, only three metal tracks have been confirmed for the game's soundtrack: Black Sabbath’s I, Slayer’s Raining Blood and Pantera’s Mouth For War. As I prepare to throw my social life in the bin over the coming weeks and dive into Leonida, I thought I'd rattle off some of the metal anthems I've love to hear on the newest GTA.

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Metallica - Fuel

Alright, I'm starting off a bit basic here by picking the biggest metal band of all time. It's not like Metallica need any extra exposure at this point in their career, and some might cringe at my decision to eschew their 80s glory years, but come on! Fuel absolutely bangs and is literally about getting excited by driving fast cars around. Perfect GTA fodder, basically.

Limp Bizkit- Break Stuff

Given GTA VI's fictional setting of Leonida is based on the state of Florida, I'm gonna throw in a trio of heavyweight Floridian metal bands, starting with the undisputed kings of nu metal swagger. Break Stuff might be an obvious pick here, but much like the choice before it, some songs just lend themselves to the nature of Grand Theft Auto, and this is one of them. Flying off makeshift ramps as that breakdown hits? Gotta happen.

Trivium - Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr

Florida's most successful post-2000 metal export, Orlando's Trivium lit a fire under millennial metal's ass by bringing a more classically-inclined bent of heavy metal back to a scene that had become dominated by nu metal and metalcore. I'm loving the band's latest run of albums, but sometimes you just have to go for a classic, and Pull Harder... remains one of the biggest metal bangers of its era.

Trivium - Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr [OFFICIAL VIDEO] - YouTube Watch On

Morbid Angel - Immortal Rites

I can't have Floridian metal represented without some proper old school death metal. Imagine speeding away from a heist, star rating going through the roof and cops right on your tail, with Immortal Rites blaring from your car stereo?! Given that death metal finally got some proper representation in the GTA franchise with the Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost And Damned expansion (At The Gates! Cannibal Corpse! Deicide!), this is by no means a stretch.

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Gatecreeper - Caught In The Treads

I'm gonna continue the death metal theme with something a little more modern - Gatecreeper, the excellent, rising crew from Phoenix, Arizona. Their blend of buzzsaw guitars, chunky breakdowns and deceptively earwormy melodies feels perfect for raising hell across Leonida; I picked the chuggy, bulldozing Caught In The Treads here, but I'd take anything from 2024's awesome Dark Superstition album.

Lamb Of God - Redneck

In honour of Flori-I mean, Leonida's own redneck population, which looks set to have a formidable presence in GTA VI, I've gone for an on-the-nose pick from one of 21st century metal's greatest bands. Heavy, catchy and packing some Southern-fried heat, there is never a bad time to play Redneck, but this would feel like a particularly good time.

Lamb of God - Redneck (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Judas Priest - No Surrender

We need some pure, old school British heavy metal in the mix, so I've gone for a more modern cut from one of the very best. Judas Priest's last two albums have been top tier, but if I had to pick one track from either of them, it'd be this defiant cut from 2018's Firepower. Perfect for a high speed chase where the odds are against you but you're just not going to give in. Horns up!

Heriot - Siege Lord

From British metal OGs to one of the most exciting young bands in British metal today. Genre-meshing Swindon/Birmingham crew Heriot's brand of noise is ugly and visceral - perfect for carrying me through some of the darker missions that GTA VI will inevitably throw up. I mean, this is a franchise that had you literally torturing a guy at one point. There's gonna be some gnarly stuff going on, and it demands a gnarly soundtrack.

Bloodywood - Nu Delhi

Alright, I'm shaking off the gnarliness with a colourful blast of Delhi nu metal, courtesy of one of the funnest and most irresistible bands to hit the metal scene this decade. Bloodywood's tunes are an absolute riot and I can already picture the raucous title track from last year's excellent Nu Delhi album soundtracking some of my more chaotic cruises through Leonida.

Castle Rat - Wizard

LARP-y, fantasy doom metal might not be the most obvious fit for a Grand Theft Auto game, but I want my soundtrack to represent metal from all corners, and few are making heavy music as gung ho and mischievous as New York's Castle Rat right now. Plus, nothing gets me pumped for a GTA rampage like a good riff, and Wizard has plenty of them.

Castle Rat - DRAGON (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Arch Enemy - Nemesis

I'm a sucker for melodic death metal, and few bands meld searing riffs and huge melodies with as much fist-pumping bombast as Arch Enemy. Nemesis remains their most full-throttle rager, and would be perfect for adding some adrenaline to any high speed getaway through the streets of Vice City. Although you'd probably end up crashing through the sheer rush of that intro.

Blackbraid - Wardrums At Dawn On The Day Of My Death

My GTA VI soundtrack metal picks are sorely missing some black metal, so to finish things off, I've gone for one of my favourite songs from US-based, Native American artist Blackbraid. I'll admit that Wardrums... is probably more suited to waving an axe around on a mountaintop that throwing grenades around, but I defy anyone not to jump in their car, hear this blazing and be ready for war. Leonida! I'm ready for you!



Grand Theft Auto VI is out Thursday, November 19 on Xbox Series X and Playstation 5