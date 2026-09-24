“There’s never been a precedent for a show like this”: watch the trailer for Black Sabbath’s Back To The Beginning film – and find out which of the songs performed that day will make the cut

The trailer for the concert film Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning has been released.

The feature-length flick – which will recap Black Sabbath’s blockbuster reunion show at Villa Park in Birmingham on July 5, 2025, shortly before frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s death – is set to hit cinemas on October 28. Tickets are now available. Watch the trailer below.

The list of songs performed during the all-day event has also been released, and it can be seen in its entirety below.

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As well as a headlining Black Sabbath set – which marked the heavy metal pioneers’ first time onstage since 2017, and their first performance to feature all four founding members since 2005 – and a set by Ozzy’s solo band, Back To The Beginning featured short slots from Metallica, Tool, Guns N’ Roses, Gojira and many others, who performed both original material and Sabbath and Ozzy covers.

There were also supergroups featuring Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Tobias Forge, Yungblud, Sleep Token’s II and many others, who performed renditions of Sabbath and Ozzy hits. The cover of Changes by Yungblud, II, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and Nuno Bettencourt, which won the Best Rock Performance trophy at the 68th Grammy Award in February, will be among the songs making the cut.

Announced in early 2025, Back To The Beginning was put together as Ozzy’s final bow, following his retirement from touring in 2023 due to Parkinson’s disease and other health issues. The show was held a short distance from where the singer grew up in Aston, with proceeds going to local charities Cure Parkinson’s, the Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

The show was Sabbath’s first since the end of their farewell tour, The End, in 2017. Although Ozzy, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler took part in that tour, founding drummer Bill Ward didn’t, due to a contractual dispute ahead of the band’s 2012 reunion and the recording of the band’s final album, 2013’s 13.

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The 44,000 tickets to Back To The Beginning quickly sold out upon release, and a livestream of the event was watched by more than five million people. An estimated $11 million US (£8,323,425) was raised for charity.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025, just over two weeks after Back To The Beginning, following a heart attack at his Buckinghamshire home aged 76. Geezer Butler wrote in trouble after the news broke: “Four kids from Aston – who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.”

Villa Park will be the site of the first edition of Ozzfest, the festival co-founded by Ozzy and his wife/manager Sharon in 1996, since 2018 next year. A US edition of the festival is also in the works.

Songs appearing in Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning