This rapper walked onstage while Amy Lee was accepting her band's Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2004 – but who was it? Test your knowledge with our Evanescence quiz
How much do you really know about Evanescence?
It seems like only five minutes since Amy Lee was dangling off the edge of a building in the Bring Me To Life video.
But over two decades later, Evanescence have firmly proved themselves to be more than a one-hit wonder with a label-mandated male guest vocalist (sorry, Paul McCoy).
With six studio albums, behind-the-scenes drama and multiple collaborations, there's plenty to dig into when serving up a plate of piping hot Evanescence trivia questions.
But how much do you know about the band?
Stop guessing, because there's a scientific way to find out. And that's by taking this quiz and answering the 20 questions at a reasonable pace without peaking at Yahoo!, AltaVista or even Ask Jeeves.
Good luck.
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Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, Planet Rock and Record Collector. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography was published in 2020 through Jawbone.
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