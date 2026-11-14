It seems like only five minutes since Amy Lee was dangling off the edge of a building in the Bring Me To Life video.

But over two decades later, Evanescence have firmly proved themselves to be more than a one-hit wonder with a label-mandated male guest vocalist (sorry, Paul McCoy).

With six studio albums, behind-the-scenes drama and multiple collaborations, there's plenty to dig into when serving up a plate of piping hot Evanescence trivia questions.

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But how much do you know about the band?

Stop guessing, because there's a scientific way to find out. And that's by taking this quiz and answering the 20 questions at a reasonable pace without peaking at Yahoo!, AltaVista or even Ask Jeeves.

Good luck.