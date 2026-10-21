"The guys didn’t know how sick Ozzy was. Nobody knew." Sharon Osbourne kept Black Sabbath in the dark about doctors' warnings that their Back To The Beginning farewell show could kill Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne says that she didn't share doctors' warnings about the potentially fatal consequences of her husband Ozzy Osbourne undertaking his farewell show with the other members of Black Sabbath.

Last week, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Osbourne revealed that doctors in England had strongly advised Ozzy not to perform at the Back To The Beginning show scheduled to take place at Villa Park in Birmingham on on July 5, 2025.



"They advised us not to do the show," Ozzy's wife and manager admitted. "They said it would kill him. We were all together and Ozzy said, 'It’s not an option. It’s what I want.' He said, 'I know I’m dying. If I miss a few months of my life, I want to go this way. This is what I want.' It was his wishes and we went through with it."

Announced in early 2025, Back To The Beginning was put together as a final bow for both Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, following Ozzy's retirement from touring in 2023 due to Parkinson’s disease and other health issues.



Staged a short distance from where the singer grew up in Aston, Birmingham, it featured a who's who of heavy metal - including Metallica, Slayer, Guns N' Roses, Mastodon, Tool, Anthrax, Lamb of God, Gojira and more - paying their respects to Ozzy and Black Sabbath, and generated money for local charities.

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At a screening of the forthcoming Back To The Beginning documentary film in London last night, October 20, Sharon Osbourne revealed that the health professionals' warnings weren't shared with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward ahead of the show, according to a report in Variety.

"The guys didn’t know how sick Ozzy was," she told former Kerrang! and MOJO magazine editor-in-chief Phil Alexander during a Q&A session. "I mean, even my kids - we never told my kids. So nobody knew how sick he was.”



"He was just praying that his lungs would work and that he could sing."

Osbourne also revealed that her husband was "flying high" after the success of the Back To The Beginning show.



"He was so happy," she said. "Until the day he passed, he was still on that high. He was so excited, so thankful to everyone. It was just joyous for us to see him that way, because we hadn’t seen him that way in years. He was laughing, telling jokes again. It was brilliant."



Ozzy & Black Sabbath: Back To The Beginning will get a global cinema release on October 28.

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