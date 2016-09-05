Opeth launch Will O’ The Wisp video

Opeth have released a lyric video for their track Will O’ The Wisp.

It’s taken from their 12th album, Sorceress, which arrives on September 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Mainman Mikael Akerfeldt recently said the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion was inspired by “the negative aspects of love.”

He explained: “I’ve struggled a little bit in my relationships these last couple of years, and that has inspired me, I think, to write. Not that I deliberately sat down trying to write these types of lyrics. That’s literally what came out when I started trying to write.

“It’s only in retrospect that I kind of understood what it’s about.”

Opeth commence a North American tour at the end of the month, following by European dates in November and an appearance at London’s Wembley Arena on November 19.

Opeth: Sorceress tracklist

Persephone Sorceress The Wilde Flowers Will O The Wisp Chrysalis Sorceress 2 The Seventh Sojourn Strange Brew A Fleeting Glance Era Persephone (Slight Return)

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

