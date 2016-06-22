Opeth announce North American tour

Opeth have announced a 21-date North American tour for later this year.

The shows have been scheduled around their upcoming 12th album entitled Sorceress which is set to arrive later this year. Support will be provided by The Sword.

The run of shows will kick off in Pittsburgh on September 29 and wrap up in Vancouver on October 26 – a few weeks before they return to Europe for a winter tour. The new dates can be found below in bold.

Opeth recently signed a deal with Nuclear Blast for the follow-up to 2014’s Pale Communion.

Mainman Mikael Akerfeldt said: “We’re happy to confirm that we have indeed signed a deal with Nuclear Blast Entertainment and will be putting out our 12th studio album Sorceress via our own imprint, Moderbolaget Records.

“The decision was made in Markus Staiger’s – Nuclear Blast kingpin – ridiculously potent Porsche going at 150mph somewhere in the south of Germany.

“We’re happy to be part of the NB team and look forward to a fruitful relationship.”

Tickets for the North American shows go on general sale on June 24 at 10am local time.

Sep 29: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Sep 30: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 01: New York Radio City Music Hall, NY

Oct 02: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 04: Motreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 05: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 08: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Oct 09: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Oct 10: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 12: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Oct 14: Austin Emo’s, TX

Oct 15: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Oct 18: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 19: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 22: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 24: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 25: Seattle The Moore, WA

Oct 26: Vancouver Orpeum, BC

Nov 05: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 06: Oslo Konserthus, Norway

Nov 07: Copenhagen DR Koncerthuset, Denmark

Nov 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 11: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 12: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 13: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 14: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 16: Cologne E-Werk, Germany

Nov 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 19: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Le Trianon, France

Nov 23: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 24: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

