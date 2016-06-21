Marillion tackle issues without preaching on 18th album FEAR

Marillion have tackled issues without preaching to their audience on 18th album FEAR, says Steve Hogarth.
The abbreviation stands for Fuck Everyone And Run – but the frontman insists they’re not trying to offend people needlessly.
It’s to be released on September 23, just before the band launch a North American tour, followed by UK and European dates.
Hogarth says: “We’ve used ‘FEAR’ as a title with some relish, but only as it shows we haven’t shied away.
“It’s said with sadness. There are two basic impulses behind human behaviour – love and fear. All the good stuff comes from love.”
Among the tracks are New Kings, which “looks at the ravening beast that capitalism seems to have evolved into,” El Dorado, which “examined the notion of political entitlement,” and The Leavers, which “examines the impact of life on the road for those constantly waving goodbye.”
Hogarth adds: “We use the amazing privilege of having both a platform and an audience to encourage people to look in the mirror and ask themselves the big questions – by doing just that ourselves.”
And he argues that the follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made is one of the band’s best-ever releases. “We don’t know how many more albums we’ll make, or how long we’ll live. Everything has to be the best it can be.”
FEAR will be available in CD, LP, special-edition CD, Ultimate Edition box set and digital formats.
Marillion Q&A: "We're going on and on and on, until somebody dies"
Marillion remaining 2016 tour dates
Jul 11: Barcelona Sala Barts, Spain
Jul 12: Madrid Noches Del Botanico, Spain
Jul 14: Munich Muffathalle, Germany
Jul 15: Erfurt Gewerkschaftshaus, Germany
Jul 16: Wertheim Burg Wertheim, Germany
Jul 18: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jul 19: Berlin Huxley’s Neue Welt, Germany
Jul 20: Fulda Universitatsplatz, Germany
Jul 25: Slupsk Dollna Charlotty X Festival, Poland
Aug 05: Schwetzingen Open Air Im Park, Germany
Aug 06: Nurnberg Lieder Am See, Germany
Aug 08: Cologne Theater Am Tanzbrunnen, Germany
Aug 09: Pilsen Depo, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Schaffhausen Stars In Town Festival, Switzerland
Sep 10: Verona Teatro Romano di Verona, Italy
Sep 24: Ishoj Kultur Cafe, Denmark
Oct 21: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA
Oct 22: Beverly Hills Saban Theater, CA
Oct 25: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO
Oct 27: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 28: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL
Oct 29: Northfield Hard Rock Live, OH
Oct 31: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Nov 01: Montreal Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre, QC
Nov 02: Quebec L’Imperial Bell, QC
Nov 04: Boston Royale Boston, MA
Nov 05: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Nov 06: Philadelphia Keswick Theatre, PA
Nov 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
Nov 27: Aylesbury, Friars Waterside, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Academy, UK
Nov 30: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Dec 03: Cardiff Tramshed, UK
Dec 06: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands
Dec 07: Utrecht MusicCentrum, Netherlands
Dec 09: Lille L’Aeronef, France
Dec 10: Paris Elysee Montmatre, France
Dec 11: Lyon Radiant-Bellevue, France