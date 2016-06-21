Marillion tackle issues without preaching on 18th album FEAR

Marillion have tackled issues without preaching to their audience on 18th album FEAR, says Steve Hogarth.

The abbreviation stands for Fuck Everyone And Run – but the frontman insists they’re not trying to offend people needlessly.

It’s to be released on September 23, just before the band launch a North American tour, followed by UK and European dates.

Hogarth says: “We’ve used ‘FEAR’ as a title with some relish, but only as it shows we haven’t shied away.

“It’s said with sadness. There are two basic impulses behind human behaviour – love and fear. All the good stuff comes from love.”

Among the tracks are New Kings, which “looks at the ravening beast that capitalism seems to have evolved into,” El Dorado, which “examined the notion of political entitlement,” and The Leavers, which “examines the impact of life on the road for those constantly waving goodbye.”

Hogarth adds: “We use the amazing privilege of having both a platform and an audience to encourage people to look in the mirror and ask themselves the big questions – by doing just that ourselves.”

And he argues that the follow-up to 2012’s Sounds That Can’t Be Made is one of the band’s best-ever releases. “We don’t know how many more albums we’ll make, or how long we’ll live. Everything has to be the best it can be.”

FEAR will be available in CD, LP, special-edition CD, Ultimate Edition box set and digital formats.

