Mastodon 'overwhelmed' with ideas for 7th album

Mastodon are “overwhelmed” with ideas for their next album.

The band are writing the follow-up to 2014’s Once More ‘Round The Sun in their Atlanta, Georgia, studio and singer/guitarist Troy Sanders says the amount of material they have is presenting them with a “glorious problem.”

He tells Billboard: “We are neck-deep in writing mode. We’ve been spending lots of time in our studio in Atlanta, and we’ve got loads and loads of demoed songs that we’re listening to daily and trying to hone in on.

“After doing the typical album-tour cycle that we did the previous two years, it’s now feeling good to get back into the writing process. It’s that balance that keeps this thing going, so we’ve been in Atlanta each week over the past few months, just working on new thoughts, new patterns, new ideas. It’s coming along pretty great. I’m thrilled with it so far.”

Sanders says the record will be ready some time in 2017.

He adds: “We’ve got so many ideas at the moment that it’s one of those glorious problems where it’s like, ‘Where do we start? What do we hone in on?’

“In a great way we’ve got loads of material all over the place. That’s what has happened over the several previous albums as well, so it’s a good situation to be in where we’re overwhelmed with material.”

Mastodon headline Bloodstock festival and also play a run of European dates in August after they had to cancel shows last year when Sanders’ wife was diagnosed with cancer.

Sanders is also busy with supergroup Gone Is Gone, who release their self-titled debut EP on July 8.

Jul 16: Pemberton Music Festival,

Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QB

Aug 10: Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Oslo Oya Festival, Norway

Aug 13: Bloodstock Festival, UK

Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Aug 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 18: Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Weit, Germany

Aug 24: Vienna Arena, Austria

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Mastodon’s Kelliher reaches one year sober