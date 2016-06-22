Drumming icon Terry Bozzio announces US solo tour

Iconic drummer Terry Bozzio has announced a US solo tour.

The sticksman, who has worked with Frank Zappa and Jeff Beck, is embarking on the trek to promote his 2015 release, Terry Bozzio Composer Series. It contains 59 compositions and 59 accompanying paintings in a 4CD package.

He’ll also perform using the “world’s largest tuned drum and percussion set” each night of the tour.

Bozzio says: “I’m looking forward to this extensive US tour in August and November. I’ll have some new pieces to play on my big kit and hopefully some surprises for you in this new show.”

An Evening With Terry Bozzio US tour 2016

Aug 14: Phoenix MIM Music Theater, AZ

Aug 19: Denver Soiled Dove, CO

Aug 20: Denver Soiled Dove, CO

Aug 23: Tulsa Vanguard, OK

Aug 26: Fort Worth McDavid, TX

Aug 28: Austin One World Theater, TX

Sep 03: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Sep 04: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Sep 07: St Louis Cherokee, MO

Sep 08: Springfield Nathan P. Murphy´s, MO

Sep 11: Nashville City Winery, TN

Sep 15: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 16: Largo Cultural Center, FL

Sep 19: Raleigh The Pour House Music Hall, NC

Sep 20: Washington DC Hamilton´s, WA

Sep 22: Philadelphia World Cafe, PA

Sep 23: New Hope Havana, PA

Sep 25: New York City City Winery, NY

Sep 27: Stafford Springs, Stafford Palace Theater, CT

Sep 28: Kingston Woodstock Music Lab, NY

Sep 29: Fall River Narrows Center for the Arts, MA

Oct 03: Detroit The Token Lounge, MI

Oct 10: Chicago City Winery, IL

Oct 11: Milwaukee Shank Hall, WI

Oct 13: Minneapolis The Dakota, MN

Oct 18: Seattle The Triple Door, WA

Oct 19: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

Oct 20: Eugene WOW Theater, OR

Oct 23: Oakland Yoshi´s, CA

